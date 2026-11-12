‘Not a solo project’: NHS surgeon explains how fathers influence placental development, foetal growth and maternal health

When conversations about pregnancy come up, the focus often falls on the mother. But as NHS surgeon Dr Karan Rajan explained in a recent Instagram post, the father’s role is far more significant than many realise, especially when it comes to the placenta. “If you’re planning on making your own tiny humans, there is one very important aspect of baby making that is mostly the father’s responsibility: the placenta. And its growth is mostly influenced by the father’s genes.”

Dr Rajan went on to describe the complex and sometimes combative biology at play: “In fact, pregnancy is basically a massive internal land grab. The maternal immune system is essentially fighting off the foreign placenta and the paternal genes pushing for more foetal growth. And the placenta isn’t a gentle cooperative organ. It’s an almost parasitic entity that hijacks the mother’s body to get the foetus what it wants. The father’s gene determines how aggressive and how deeply the placenta invades into the uterus and the demands on the mother.”

This tug-of-war between maternal defences and paternal influence can have very real consequences. “Because placental formation is heavily influenced by paternal genes, there are actually pregnancy-related complications which could be considered failures of paternal biology, like preeclampsia. This happens when the placenta doesn’t implant deeply enough and causes poor blood flow to the foetus.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

He adds, “Paternal genes can also influence gestational diabetes, miscarriages, and even foetal growth restriction. Despite the biological reality, society still continues to act as though pregnancy is solely the woman’s responsibility and burden. But building a human Tamagotchi is not a solo project.”

How exactly do paternal genes influence placental development?

Dr Gaana Sreenivas, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Bone and Birth Clinic and Rainbow Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, tells indianexpress.com, “Paternal genes play a critical role in the early formation and growth of the placenta. The father’s genetic contribution helps determine how vigorously the placenta invades the uterine lining and how well it establishes the blood supply needed to nourish the baby.”

She adds that when this delicate balance is disrupted, it can lead to complications such as preeclampsia or fetal growth restriction. “For example, if the paternal genes drive excessive invasion, the mother’s blood pressure regulation can be affected, while insufficient invasion can limit the supply of oxygen and nutrients to the foetus.”

The physical demands that pregnancy places on women

“The comparison of the placenta to a parasitic entity is not meant to be alarming but to highlight how unique this organ is,” says Dr Sreenivas, adding that the placenta draws nutrients, oxygen and hormones from the mother’s body to sustain the growing baby, and it does so with remarkable independence. This process places significant physical demands on the mother’s circulation, metabolism and immune system. The analogy simply underscores that pregnancy requires the mother’s body to prioritise the baby’s needs in ways that are biologically extraordinary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Karan Rajan (@drkaranrajan)

Shifts in awareness or support systems are needed so that pregnancy is seen as a shared responsibility between both parents

Dr Sreenivas states, “Pregnancy is the result of contributions from both parents, and it should be supported as a shared journey. Awareness needs to shift from viewing pregnancy as solely the mother’s burden to recognising the father’s role not only in conception but also in ongoing care. Partners can participate in medical appointments, understand warning signs, and share responsibilities for household tasks and emotional support.”

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Broader social systems, such as workplace policies and community healthcare, must also reinforce this shared responsibility so that mothers are not left to manage the physical and emotional demands of pregnancy on their own.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.