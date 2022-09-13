Tummy time for newborns: Know the importance (plus, tips to do it right)

Recently, dietitian Akansha J Sharda took to Instagram to share the importance of tummy time for newborns. On her page HealthOnMyPlate, the expert mentioned that it is an essential activity that all newborns should be made to do, as she listed its many benefits.

“It is a surreal experience for parents to see their child crawling, standing, or walking for the first time as well as watch him or her take the first step, or speak the first few words. One activity that can really help them enhance these is tummy time. It helps your baby to do these activities even more smoothly as it strengthens their neck and shoulder muscles and also improves their motor skills,” Sharda wrote.

What exactly is tummy time?

*Tummy time refers to the act of laying babies on their stomachs for brief periods when they are awake.

*The most common way to start tummy time is by spreading out a blanket or mat on the flat floor and laying the baby down on their belly.

*You can make some noise or shake a rattle to make your baby look around in different directions or you can place one of their favourite toys and encourage them to move forward to get it.

*Begin with 3-5 minutes for younger infants, and gradually increase the time by a few minutes each day.

*With a newborn, you can start by placing their belly down on your chest or across your lap for 1 to 2 minutes at a time. Do this thrice a day, Sharda suggested.

Agreed Dr Soonu Udani, Medical Director and Head (Paediatric Critical Care and Emergency Services), SRCC Children’s Hospital, managed by Narayana Health and added: “Babies enjoy tummy time. It helps them relieve gas and burp, and also increases stomach emptying and reduces regurgitation. Some babies may spit up soon after feeding, so keep a gap between feeding and tummy time.”

Tips to start with tummy time

*Start with short periods when the baby is in a quiet, receptive state. “Not when hungry or sleepy,” Udani told indianexpress.com.

*Increase frequency and duration, as tolerated.

*This can be started soon after birth. In the early days, use a feeding pillow or boppy but do not leave the baby alone. Hold the baby, said Udani.

