scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Tummy time for newborns: Know the importance (plus, tips to do it right)

"Some babies may spit up soon after feeding, so keep a gap between feeding and tummy time." said Dr Soonu Udani

tummy time, what is tummy, how effective is tummy time, why is tummy time important, tummy time for babies, parenting, indian express newsTummy time must only be done when the baby is awake. (Photo: Pixabay)

Recently, dietitian Akansha J Sharda took to Instagram to share the importance of tummy time for newborns. On her page HealthOnMyPlate, the expert mentioned that it is an essential activity that all newborns should be made to do, as she listed its many benefits.

“It is a surreal experience for parents to see their child crawling, standing, or walking for the first time as well as watch him or her take the first step, or speak the first few words. One activity that can really help them enhance these is tummy time. It helps your baby to do these activities even more smoothly as it strengthens their neck and shoulder muscles and also improves their motor skills,” Sharda wrote.

What exactly is tummy time?

*Tummy time refers to the act of laying babies on their stomachs for brief periods when they are awake.

*The most common way to start tummy time is by spreading out a blanket or mat on the flat floor and laying the baby down on their belly.

*You can make some noise or shake a rattle to make your baby look around in different directions or you can place one of their favourite toys and encourage them to move forward to get it.

Also Read |An essential guide to travelling with a newborn for breastfeeding moms

*Begin with 3-5 minutes for younger infants, and gradually increase the time by a few minutes each day.

*With a newborn, you can start by placing their belly down on your chest or across your lap for 1 to 2 minutes at a time. Do this thrice a day, Sharda suggested.

Advertisement

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Agreed Dr Soonu Udani, Medical Director and Head (Paediatric Critical Care and Emergency Services), SRCC Children’s Hospital, managed by Narayana Health and added: “Babies enjoy tummy time. It helps them relieve gas and burp, and also increases stomach emptying and reduces regurgitation. Some babies may spit up soon after feeding, so keep a gap between feeding and tummy time.”

Tips to start with tummy time

*Start with short periods when the baby is in a quiet, receptive state. “Not when hungry or sleepy,” Udani told indianexpress.com.
*Increase frequency and duration, as tolerated.
*This can be started soon after birth. In the early days, use a feeding pillow or boppy but do not leave the baby alone. Hold the baby, said Udani.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 06:20:05 pm
Next Story

Ayesha Jhulka on her comeback with Hush Hush: ‘I was not really ready as there was a gap but…’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi
Qutub Minar case

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi

Why an autographed copy of The Catcher in the Rye is expected to get auctioned for thousands of pounds

Why an autographed copy of The Catcher in the Rye is expected to get auctioned for thousands of pounds

Jean-Luc Godard, godfather of French New Wave cinema, dies at 91

Jean-Luc Godard, godfather of French New Wave cinema, dies at 91

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
How to introduce cryptocurrency to parents: A step-by-step guide

How to introduce cryptocurrency to parents: A step-by-step guide

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Can drinking lead to 'alcoholic nose'?

Can drinking lead to 'alcoholic nose'?

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Dark Energy Camera captures 'Lobster Nebula' in stunning red

Dark Energy Camera captures 'Lobster Nebula' in stunning red

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Emmy 2022, Emmy red carpet, photo gallery, Indian Express, lifestyle
Emmys 2022: From Zendaya to Elle Fanning, best style moments from the star-studded event
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement