This is what happens to your cholesterol levels after consuming oats for just 2 days

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
A study published in the journal Nature Communications by the University of Bonn has found that a short-term oat-based diet appears to be surprisingly effective at reducing cholesterol levels.
According to the study, the participants suffered from metabolic syndrome—a combination of high body weight, high blood pressure, and elevated blood glucose and lipid levels. They were asked to follow a calorie-reduced diet consisting almost exclusively of oatmeal for two days. The results? Their cholesterol levels improved significantly, and this effect continued for about six weeks.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
How did this happen?
Dt Deepali Sharma, clinical nutritionist, CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi, explained that the fibre content in oatmeal is instrumental in positively affecting cholesterol levels, specifically targeting the “bad” LDL cholesterol. “Regular consumption has been associated with a decrease in LDL cholesterol levels, thereby reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases,” she said.
According to her, oats are rich in fibre, which contributes to a feeling of fullness and satiety, potentially reducing overall calorie intake. They also lower blood sugar levels, considering that the fibre and complex carbohydrates in oats are digested more slowly, leading to a gradual release of sugar into the bloodstream. “This can help prevent spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels, making them a favourable choice for individuals managing diabetes or aiming for more stable energy levels throughout the day,” she told indianexpress.com
To add to that, Sharma pointed out that the fibre in oats helps regulate bowel movements, contributing to a healthy digestive system and potentially preventing constipation,” said Sharma.
Raghav Gupta, founder of Oateo Oats, suggested picking your desired variety from the following options:
Steel-cut: Steel-cut or Irish oats are a type of whole oats, that have been cut with a steel blade. Given their nutty flavour and chewy texture, the thick pieces are broken down slowly by the body thereby keeping it feeling fuller for a longer time. The thick flakes also bring down the glycemic index, which helps control blood sugar levels and prevent a sudden spike in levels of glucose in the body.
Rolled: Commonly known as the old fashioned oats, they are the most regular type of oats as they have a mild and soft texture and absorb a lot of liquid. The oats are toasted, hulled, steamed, and then rolled by passing them through large rolling mills.
Instant: The fast and convenient instant oats are available in single-serving oatmeal packets. They are pre-cooked, dried, cut, steamed for a longer time, and then rolled into thin flakes for instant preparation.
Oat bran: Oat bran is the outer layer of the groat and is made from hulled oat kernel. It is rich in insoluble and dietary fibre, protein, and iron.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.