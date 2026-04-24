This is what happens to your cholesterol levels after consuming oats for just 2 days

A study published in the journal Nature Communications by the University of Bonn has found that a short-term oat-based diet appears to be surprisingly effective at reducing cholesterol levels.

According to the study, the participants suffered from metabolic syndrome—a combination of high body weight, high blood pressure, and elevated blood glucose and lipid levels. They were asked to follow a calorie-reduced diet consisting almost exclusively of oatmeal for two days. The results? Their cholesterol levels improved significantly, and this effect continued for about six weeks.

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