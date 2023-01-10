scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Should new mothers have biotin laddoo to manage postpartum hair fall?

"Estrogen plays a big role in hair cycle, and after delivery, the estrogen levels significantly decrease in a women’s body leading to hair fall," said dietician Vidhi Chawla, founder, Fisico Diet Clinic

laddooMake these laddoos for tackling hair fall (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Owing to hormonal changes, many new mothers experience hair fall post-delivery. If you, too, have been suffering from postpartum hair fall, it is time to focus on your diet and make a few tweaks that can help you tackle it effectively, experts suggest. As such, Early Foods, an organic company, shared the recipe for biotin laddoo stating that it is extremely nutritious for new mothers.

“Postpartum hair fall can be emotionally very painful. But there is a solution to this through our diet,” the Instagram post read. So, check out the recipe, inspired by “our grandmothers”.

 

Ingredients

1 cup – Peanuts
½ cup – Cashews
1 cup – Walnuts
½ cup – Pistachios
1 cup – Pumpkin seeds
1 cup – Poppy seeds
1 cup – Dry coconut
½ cup – Sesame seeds
Jaggery for sweetness

Method

*Dry roast each ingredient. Then add everything except poppy seeds and sesame seeds into a mixer. Grind coarsely.
*Take a pan. Add ghee, jaggery, and a little water.
*After the jaggery is melted, add cardamom powder. Now, add all the mixed mixture, poppy seeds and sesame seeds and mix well to make laddoos.

“Eat 1 laddoo a day in the morning with a warm glass of milk,” the post read.

Why does this hair fall occur post delivery?

The major reason behind this is estrogen, said dietician Vidhi Chawla, founder, Fisico Diet Clinic talking about the “shedding” phase. “Estrogen plays a big role in hair cycle, and after delivery, the estrogen levels significantly decrease in a women’s body leading to hair fall. However, intake of biotin and other vitamins can help you tackle postpartum hair fall,” she mentioned.

How does biotin help?

Biotin is a B vitamin and is considered quite healthy for our body. Talking about the benefits of biotin, Chawla said that it helps boost nails and hair health and is also beneficial during pregnancy. “Known as vitamin B7, it promotes the synthesis of keratin and may quicken the growth of hair follicles. Since our bodies are unable to produce biotin on their own, the majority of it must come from our diet. Additionally, you need to consume biotin-rich foods fairly frequently because it does not remain in our bodies for a very long time,” said Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS, nutritionist and CEO of Nutracy Lifestyle, adding that biotin can be found in fish, eggs, nuts, vegetables, and seeds.

Undergoing hairfall? Try this for effective results. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)
According to Chawla, biotin laddoo acts “like a saviour for women post delivery”. “It can help nourish your body with required nutrients, minerals and vitamins. It is made from peanuts, walnuts, pistachios, and other dry fruits which are rich source of vitamin B7 (biotin). To boost nutrition, sesame seeds and poppy seeds also contain B7 vitamin and aid hair growth,” she said.

Dr Patil further said dry fruits and nuts are not only a nutritious evening snack, but they are also rich in sulphur, and iron along with biotin that are crucial for promoting hair growth. “Daily consumption of dry fruits and nuts, which are rich in inositol and vitamin E, can improve scalp blood flow and preserve healthy hair follicles,” Dr Patil told indianexpress.com.

Biotin laddoos also have other benefits. Along with boosting nail and hair growth, they can help manage conditions like high blood sugar levels, constipation, and indigestion etc,” added Chawla.

