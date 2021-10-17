New mom Neha Dhupia shares ‘TLC’ tips for a mother post delivery

Motherhood is not easy, and while there is a lot of attention on the newborn, there is a need to take care of the mother, too, post her delivery. That is because the body goes through a lot of changes postpartum, and there is also an emotional impact of becoming a parent. Exhaustion and a general feeling of overwhelm is quite common, especially for first-time mothers.

Actor Neha Dhupia became a mother for the second time, and on the social media page of Freedom To Feed, her breastfeeding and parenting initiative, she shared some tender loving care tips for other fellow moms who have just given birth. “We all know what it takes to be a mom! Today we want you to treat her with some TLC. Show her that she’s amazing and do something special. After all, happy mom = happy baby! ” the caption read.

ALSO READ | Neha Dhupia aces maternity fashion, one look at a time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freedom To Feed (@freedomtofeed)

The tips read as follows:

* Ask how she is doing.

* Tell her to catch up on sleep while you sit with the baby.

* Buy her a gift.

* Volunteer her to do household chores.

* Ask her if she needs anything from the grocery store.

* Tell her she’s a great mom.

Earlier this month, Dhupia gave birth to a baby boy, and her husband Angad Bedi shared the news on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

“BEDIS BOY” is here!!!!!! The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the “baby”title to the new arrival. Waheguru mehr kare (Sic),” he wrote.

The actor added: “@nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let’s make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now. #bedisboy”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!