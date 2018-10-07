Follow Us:
Sunday, October 07, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

New machine learning tool to predict human BP: Study

Researchers have developed a wearable off-the-shelf and machine learning technology that can predict an individual's blood pressure and provide personalised recommendations to lower it.

By: IANS | New York | Published: October 7, 2018 2:20:43 pm

blood pressure, BP, high blood pressure, low blood pressure, blood pressure check, blood pressure causes, blood pressure remedies, indian express, indian express news The research shows that using wireless wearables and other devices to collect and analyse personal data can help transition patients from reactive to continuous care. (Source: File Photo)

Related News

Researchers, including one of an Indian-origin, have developed a wearable off-the-shelf and machine learning technology that can predict an individual’s blood pressure and provide personalised recommendations to lower it.

When doctors tell their patients to make a lot of significant lifestyle changes exercise more, sleep better, lower their salt intake etc. it can be overwhelming, and compliance is not very high, Sujit Dey, Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of California in the US, said in a statement.

“What if we could pinpoint the one health behaviour that most impacts an individual’s blood pressure, and have them focus on that one goal instead,” Dey said. The study affirmed the importance of personalised data over generalised information as the former was more effective.

HOT DEALS

The team collected sleep, exercise and blood pressure data from eight patients over 90 days. Using machine learning and the data from existing wearable devices, they developed an algorithm to predict the users’ blood pressure and show which particular health behaviours affected it most.

“This research shows that using wireless wearables and other devices to collect and analyse personal data can help transition patients from reactive to continuous care,” Dey said. “Instead of saying ‘My blood pressure is high, therefore I’ll go to the doctor to get medicine’, giving patients and doctors access to this type of system can allow them to manage their symptoms on a continuous basis,” he noted.

Must Watch

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement