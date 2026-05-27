New FDA-approved eye drop promises to reduce dependence on glasses: Does it work?

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
If you have started holding your phone farther away, struggling with restaurant menus, or relying on reading glasses, a newly-approved eye drop is drawing attention.
Called VIZZ, the once-daily prescription eye drop was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2025 for adults with presbyopia, the age-related loss of near vision that affects most people as they grow older.
The promise sounds appealing: one drop in each eye, once a day, with improved near vision kicking in within about 30 minutes and lasting for several hours. But can it really replace reading glasses?
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Doctors say not so fast. Dr Poninder Kumar Dogra, Senior Consultant – Ophthalmology & Vitreoretina, ShardaCare-Healthcity, tells indianexpress.com that since VIZZ is a recent US approval, “routine Indian clinical exposure” to this specific aceclidine formulation is still limited.
“These eye drops may help some people reduce their dependence on reading glasses for a few hours, especially in mild to moderate presbyopia. However, saying they can completely replace reading glasses for everyone would be an exaggeration,” he further explains.
Presbyopia happens because the eye’s natural lens gradually becomes less flexible with age, making it harder to focus on nearby objects. Unlike reading glasses, which correct this optically, VIZZ works differently.
Dr Sharoon Shitole, Consultant Ophthalmologist and Managing Director, Vencer Hospital Pune, explains: “When the pupil becomes smaller, scattered light is reduced and the eye gets a greater depth of focus. This allows near objects to appear clearer without changing the ageing lens itself.”
Think of it like the effect of squinting — narrowing how light enters the eye can temporarily sharpen near focus. Or as Dr Dogra suggests, think of it as the “pinhole camera” effect.
The drops may work best for adults in the earlier stages of presbyopia, especially those in their 40s or early 50s who only need occasional help with near tasks. “Reducing dependence is realistic; eliminating reading glasses completely is not realistic for most patients,” says Dr Shitole.
That means someone checking their phone, reading a menu, or scanning shopping labels may benefit more than a person doing prolonged close work, detailed reading, stitching, or screen-heavy tasks.
People with advanced presbyopia, cataracts, significant refractive errors, retinal disease, or other eye conditions may still need glasses.
View this post on Instagram
Yes. Since the drops make the pupil smaller, less light enters the eye, which can make dim environments more challenging.
According to Dr Dogra, some users may experience “headache, eye redness, blurred vision, eye strain, and difficulty seeing in dim light.” Dr Shitole also cautions that sudden flashes, floaters, or unexpected vision loss after using such drops need urgent medical evaluation.
Experts stress that these are not convenience drops to use casually. A proper ophthalmic examination is important before trying them, especially for people with glaucoma risk, high myopia, cataracts, retinal disease, or night-vision demands.
For now, VIZZ appears to be a promising option for selected patients looking to temporarily reduce dependence on reading glasses — not a universal replacement.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.