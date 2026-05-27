New FDA-approved eye drop promises to reduce dependence on glasses: Does it work?

The effect varies from person to person depending on age, eye condition, and severity of near vision problems (Image: Freepik)

If you have started holding your phone farther away, struggling with restaurant menus, or relying on reading glasses, a newly-approved eye drop is drawing attention.

Called VIZZ, the once-daily prescription eye drop was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2025 for adults with presbyopia, the age-related loss of near vision that affects most people as they grow older.

The promise sounds appealing: one drop in each eye, once a day, with improved near vision kicking in within about 30 minutes and lasting for several hours. But can it really replace reading glasses?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.