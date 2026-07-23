New Covid variants BA.2.86, RF.5: Symptoms, risks and precautions

Amid reports of an uptick in cases in Andhra Pradesh, we asked experts about how BA.2.86 and RF.5 — newer sub-variants of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 — are different and precautionary steps to take.

Dr Rituja Ugalmugle, consultant, internal medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said that these have accumulated more genetic changes over time. Like previous Omicron variants, they mainly cause upper respiratory symptoms and usually lead to milder illness in people who have immunity from vaccination or past infections.

Dr Ugalmugle said BA.2.86 is also known as ‘Pirola’, and is a heavily mutated strain that first emerged in mid-2023.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.