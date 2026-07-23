New Covid variants BA.2.86, RF.5: Symptoms, risks and precautions

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Amid reports of an uptick in cases in Andhra Pradesh, we asked experts about how BA.2.86 and RF.5 — newer sub-variants of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 — are different and precautionary steps to take.
Dr Rituja Ugalmugle, consultant, internal medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said that these have accumulated more genetic changes over time. Like previous Omicron variants, they mainly cause upper respiratory symptoms and usually lead to milder illness in people who have immunity from vaccination or past infections.
Dr Ugalmugle said BA.2.86 is also known as ‘Pirola’, and is a heavily mutated strain that first emerged in mid-2023.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“What makes them different is their ability to spread easily and partially escape immunity, which is why they are still being watched. Currently, there is no strong evidence showing that these variants consistently cause more severe illness than the earlier Omicron strains, but they can still be a serious risk for older adults, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, and those with weakened immune systems,” said Dr Ugalmugle.
While both belong to the Omicron family, which is known for spreading easily, they differ slightly in their genetic makeup. “BA.2 is a well-known Omicron subvariant, while RF.5 is a recombinant variant, meaning it is formed when two different Omicron subvariants exchange genetic material during infection. Both variants mainly spread through respiratory droplets and close contact,” said Dr Harish Chafle, senior consultant, chest physician, bronchoscopist, intensivist and sleep disorders specialist, Gleneagles Hospitals Parel Mumbai.
“At present, there is no clear evidence that RF.5 causes more severe illness than BA.2. However, recombinant variants are closely monitored because they may spread differently or partially evade immunity,” added Dr Chafle.
The symptoms are mostly similar to those seen with other recent Covid-19 variants. The most commonly reported symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, nasal congestion, fatigue, headache, and body aches. “Some people might also have a hoarse voice or mild gastrointestinal issues like nausea or diarrhoea. Since these symptoms can overlap with flu and other viral infections during the monsoon, testing becomes important, especially for those at higher risk or with ongoing or worsening symptoms. Breathlessness, chest pain, confusion, or a drop in oxygen levels should always be taken seriously and need immediate medical care,” said Dr Ugalmugle.
There is no need to panic, but staying sensible is important. According to Dr Ugalmugle, Covid-19 has become a recurring viral illness, and new variants will likely drive periodic waves.
The precautions are familiar and effective: stay home if you feel unwell, practice good hand hygiene, wear a mask in crowded indoor spaces if you are vulnerable or showing symptoms, and keep vaccinations or booster shots up to date if recommended.
“People with diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, kidney disease, or weakened immunity should seek medical advice early if they develop symptoms instead of waiting for their condition to worsen. The goal is not to fear every new variant but to respond with awareness, get tested when necessary, and seek appropriate medical care,” said Dr Ugalmugle.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.