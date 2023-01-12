‘Never forget your vitamin C,’ says Soha Ali Khan; here’s how you can squeeze some into your daily life

Soha Ali Khan regularly shares fitness and diet updates with her Instagram family. Not only that, the Rang De Basanti actor also often gives a peek into her daily life, fashion adventures, me-time, and her skincare routine. In keeping with the same, Soha shared a reel in which she looked gorgeous in an organge ensemble and was seen applying a vitamin C serum on her hands and hair. She captioned her post, “Never forget your vitamin c 🍊.” As always, she looked radiant as chunky silver earrings and softly blow dried hair completed her look.

Soha definitely isn’t wrong about the importance of vitamin C in one’s daily routine — not just in terms of topical application but also ingesting it. The Harvard School of Public Health states that vitamin C plays a key role in controlling infections and healing wounds, and is a powerful antioxidant. It is also needed to make collagen, a fibrous protein in connective tissue that is weaved throughout the nervous and immune systems.

But, how can one include vitamin C in day-to-day life?

“Vitamin C, a potent antioxidant, is best absorbed when the food is raw. One easy way is to add cut fruits like lemon, orange, or berries, which are rich in vitamin C, to your water bottle, and keep sipping it throughout the day. You can also squeeze half a lime or add chopped green chillies into the dishes you have prepared. Also, carry a box of veggie sticks like carrots or bell peppers as a snack to munch on. Amla is an excellent source of vitamin C, too, and you can grab it on the go and consume it raw, ” said Garima Goyal, a dietitian.

According to Harvard School of Public Health, fruits and vegetables are the best sources of this vitamin — especially citrus foods, bell peppers, cruciferous vegetables and white potatoes. Research also proves that vitamin C can be destroyed by heat and light. Long cook times and high temperatures can break down the vitamin, so it’s best to consume the sources of the vitamin raw. While cooking, try to use as little water as possible and quick heating methods.

Jinal Patel, chief dietician at Apollo Spectra Hospitals, also shared some easy, quick methods to get your daily fix of Vitamin C. “Add drops of lemon in black tea or green tea. Add fresh or frozen berries to your breakfast — such as on top of muffins, pancakes and cereal. Carry some nuts in your pocket to snack on. Have some dried amla as a mukhwaas (after meal snack).

It’s time to turn your diet up a notch and make these healthy choices for various, endless benefits.

