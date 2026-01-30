Neurologist reveals the single habit with the highest health return: ‘People are getting up at 4 am for yoga, morning walks…’

Consultant neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, recently conducted a health poll on X, asking about the single habit with the greatest health benefit for the least effort. The choices were: 30 min of brisk walking, 7–8 hours of sleep, cutting sugar and ultra-processed foods, or strength training twice weekly.

“All are powerful. But if you had to pick just ONE, which would it be? As a doctor, my answer may surprise you, and it is backed by evidence,” he noted.

He then answered the question: “If I had to pick ONE habit with the biggest health return for the least effort, it would be:

7–8 hours of good-quality sleep,” he said.

According to him

*Poor sleep increases risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, obesity, depression, dementia, and early death

*Short sleep worsens blood pressure, glucose control, appetite, immunity, and pain

*Sleep improves the benefits of exercise and diet; without sleep, other habits work less well

*Extending sleep by even 30–60 minutes improves metabolic and cardiovascular markers

He also cited large cohort studies and meta-analyses, which consistently show that short sleep (<6–7 h) is associated with higher all-cause mortality, while adequate sleep lowers cardiometabolic and brain disease risk. However, this doesn’t mean that walking, a healthy diet, or strength training don’t matter; they absolutely do, he asserted. “But sleep is the foundation. Fix sleep first, and everything else becomes easier,” he added.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI-generated) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI-generated)

He also noted that he often sees patients exercising more, but sleeping less. “People are getting up at 4 am for yoga, morning walks, jogs, morning runs, or cycling. That’s working against their health,” said Dr Kumar.

Taking a cue from his revelation, we reached out to Dr Prashant Makhija, consultant neurologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, who asserted that sleep is indeed the highest-return health investment with the least effort. Before adding more workouts or stricter diets, fix sleep first. When the brain rests well, the rest of the body follows.

Story continues below this ad

Notably, sleep affects almost every system in the body, including the brain, hormones, metabolism, immunity, and even emotional balance. “You can eat well and exercise regularly, but without enough sleep, those benefits fade. Sleep is not just passive rest; it’s when the brain repairs itself and the body resets its internal balance,” said Dr Makhija.

What exactly happens in the body during 7–8 hours of good sleep?

Dr Makhija said that during deep sleep, the brain clears out waste, consolidates memory, and recalibrates stress hormones. “REM sleep helps with learning, emotional resilience, and mental health. At the same time, the body manages insulin sensitivity, blood pressure, appetite hormones, and immune responses. Short sleep disrupts all of this and raises the risk of diabetes, obesity, heart disease, anxiety, depression, and cognitive decline,” Dr Makhija contended.

Many people wake up at 4 am because they believe it’s healthier. Can that backfire?

Story continues below this ad

Dr Makhija said that if it doesn’t match your natural sleep cycle, it can backfire. “The body runs on a circadian rhythm that is influenced by light and darkness. For most adults, regularly waking at 4 am often results in missing deep and REM sleep, especially if bedtime is late. This can create a chronic sleep deficit, even if the person feels productive,” said Dr Makhija.

When can waking up too early be stressful for the brain?

Waking up early causes a premature rise in cortisol, the stress hormone. “Over time, this can increase fatigue, anxiety, sugar cravings, and poor focus. The brain performs better with rhythm than with rigidity. Forcing an unnatural schedule may seem disciplined, but it can put the nervous system into constant overdrive,” said Dr Makhija.

Health Poll:

Which single habit gives the maximum health benefit for the least effort?

1. 30 min brisk walking

2. 7–8 hours of sleep

3. Cutting sugar & ultra-processed foods

4. Strength training twice weekly All are powerful.

But if you had to pick just ONE, which would it be?… — Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM (@hyderabaddoctor) January 26, 2026

Does sleep matter more than diet or exercise?

Emphasising that it’s not about competition, Dr Makhija said sleep is the foundation. “Poor sleep increases hunger, lowers motivation to exercise, impairs muscle recovery, and worsens decision-making around food. When sleep improves, people often eat better, move more, and feel mentally sharper without needing to try harder.”

Health Poll The answer (with evidence):

If I had to pick ONE habit with the biggest health return for the least effort, it would be:

2. 7–8 hours of good-quality sleep Why does sleep win?

✔ Poor sleep increases risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, obesity, depression,… — Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM (@hyderabaddoctor) January 26, 2026

What does ‘good sleep’ actually mean?

Story continues below this ad

Good sleep is not just about hours. It depends on three key factors: duration, depth, and consistency.

Duration means getting enough total sleep. “For most adults, this is usually 7–9 hours per night. Sleeping significantly less than this can gradually build sleep debt and affect long-term health, even if you feel functional the next day,” said Dr Makhija.

Depth relates to sleep quality, specifically if the body is getting enough deep sleep and REM sleep, which are vital stages in the sleep cycle. “Deep sleep aids physical repair, immune function, and hormone regulation. REM sleep is crucial for memory, learning, and emotional balance. Spending enough time in these stages is what makes sleep restorative.”

Consistency is often the most ignored factor. Good sleep needs going to bed and waking up at roughly the same time every day, even on weekends. Sleeping less on weekdays and trying to make up for it on weekends disrupts the body clock and lowers sleep quality, even if the total hours seem adequate.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.