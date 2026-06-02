Neurologist shares simple ‘9-year longevity equation’ for healthier ageing

Healthy ageing is often associated with complicated wellness routines, expensive supplements, or extreme lifestyle changes. However, long-term health span may depend more on a few consistent everyday habits than on perfection.

In a recent post on X, neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar shared what he described as the “9-Year” Longevity Equation: 3 Daily Targets for Peak Healthspan.” According to him, large epidemiological data has identified three achievable lifestyle baselines associated with adding over nine years of healthy lifespan. The first target, he explained, is “consistently securing 7.2 to 8 hours of sleep per night,” which he said helps optimise the brain’s glymphatic system and reduces the harmful effects associated with chronic sleep deprivation.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The second target was what he called the “43-Minute Movement Rule,” which involves around 43 minutes of moderate daily physical activity such as brisk walking, cycling, running, or gardening. According to Dr Kumar, this level of movement may help lower insulin resistance, improve cardiovascular health, and reduce all-cause mortality. The third target focused on maintaining what he termed a “Good Enough” Diet Threshold,” where perfection is not necessary. He wrote that “prioritising whole foods, lean proteins, and complex carbohydrates while minimising ultra-processed foods to hit a ~65% clean-eating baseline is mathematically enough to suppress chronic vascular inflammation.”

Dr Kumar also warned against what he described as the “All-or-Nothing Trap,” cautioning people not to sacrifice sleep for exercise or become obsessed with nutritional perfection. He stressed that consistency matters more than extreme routines and added, “Stop looking for a magic pill. Science points to a simple daily equation: 7.2 to 8 hours of sleep, 43 minutes of brisk movement, and a ‘70%’ clean diet (consistency is better than perfection).” He further noted that combining ideal sleep, moderate daily movement, and even a moderately healthy diet was linked to a significantly lower risk of heart attack or stroke. To better understand the benefits, we spoke with an expert.

Sleep, movement, and a reasonably healthy diet as the three major pillars of healthy ageing

“Sleep, physical activity, and nutrition influence nearly every biological process linked to ageing,” admits Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD, general medicine, FAIG, Consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic. He adds, “Quality sleep allows the brain to clear metabolic waste products, consolidate memory, regulate hormones, and maintain cardiovascular health. Regular physical activity improves blood circulation, reduces inflammation, enhances insulin sensitivity, and helps preserve muscle mass and cognitive function with age.”

A balanced diet provides essential nutrients that support cellular repair and reduce oxidative stress. When these three pillars work together consistently, he mentions, they lower the risk of chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and neurodegenerative disorders, all of which significantly influence longevity.

The “9-Year” Longevity Equation: 3 Daily Targets for Peak Healthspan 1) The Life-Extension Formula

A large, long-term epidemiological dataset has identified a precise daily threshold that adds over 9 years of additional healthy lifespan. It requires three highly attainable daily… — Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM (@hyderabaddoctor) May 27, 2026

Why can ‘all-or-nothing’ health habits sometimes backfire physically?

The human body thrives on balance rather than extremes. Sacrificing sleep to exercise, overtraining, or following highly restrictive diets can place the body under physiological stress, elevating cortisol levels and impairing recovery.

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Dr Reddy reveals, “In the short term, this may lead to fatigue, reduced immunity, hormonal imbalances, and poorer mental well-being. Over time, extreme routines become difficult to sustain, increasing the likelihood of burnout and inconsistent health behaviours. Sustainable habits that can be maintained for years are far more beneficial than short periods of intense discipline followed by relapse or exhaustion.”

Specific targets for sleep and moderate exercise daily

Regularity is one of the most underrated aspects of preventive health. The body’s metabolic processes, circadian rhythms, hormone secretion, and cardiovascular functions all operate best when supported by consistent routines.

“Sleeping well for a few nights or exercising intensely only on weekends cannot fully compensate for chronic sleep deprivation or prolonged inactivity during the rest of the week. Consistent daily habits help stabilise blood pressure, blood sugar levels, inflammation, and cognitive performance. From a neurological perspective, predictable sleep and activity patterns also support memory, mood regulation, and long-term brain resilience. Healthy ageing is driven more by what individuals do consistently than by occasional bursts of healthy behaviour,” concludes Dr Reddy.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.