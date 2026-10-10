Neurologist rates 8 migraine remedies: ‘No established medical evidence’

Migraine is more than just a bad headache, it is a complex neurological disorder that can disrupt work, sleep, relationships, and the overall quality of life. The internet is filled with viral hacks that claim to provide relief, but how effective are they? We asked Dr Dipesh Pimpale, Consultant Neurologist at KIMS Hospital, Thane, and found out.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Pimpale believes some people may feel temporary relief from this combination. “The caffeine in cold drinks may help some people during an acute migraine, while the salt in fries could be relevant if dehydration or low fluid intake is contributing to symptoms,” he tells indianexpress.com.

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But he does not recommend this as a migraine treatment, and according to him, regularly relying on fast food for relief is not a healthy strategy.

2. Feet in hot water and ice pack on the head — 1/10

Dr Pimpale says limited evidence supports putting your feet in hot water to treat a migraine. “A cold pack on the head may provide some symptomatic relief for certain people, but the hot-water foot treatment itself is not an established migraine therapy,” he says, adding that extremely hot water can also cause burns, so this should not be considered a standard treatment.

“Applying impact to the head can cause injury. (Magnific) “Applying impact to the head can cause injury. (Magnific)

3. Botox — 10/10 for chronic migraine

“Botulinum toxin is an established preventive treatment for chronic migraine and has good evidence supporting its use. It is generally considered for people who have frequent migraine attacks, rather than as an immediate treatment for a migraine that has already started,” he shares, pointing out that it should only be administered by a trained medical professional.

4. Drinking a lot of water — 6/10

“Staying adequately hydrated is important because dehydration can trigger or worsen headaches in some people. However, drinking excessive amounts of water will not stop a migraine and can itself be harmful,” he informs.

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5. Chiropractic treatment/neck manipulation — 0/10

Dr Pimpale does not recommend forceful neck manipulation as a treatment for migraine. “There are other evidence-based approaches with a better-established safety profile, while cervical manipulation has been associated with rare but serious complications. The potential risk makes it difficult to justify as a routine migraine treatment,” he justifies.

6. Bouncing a water bottle on your head — 0/10

According to Dr Pimpale, there is no established medical evidence that repeatedly hitting or bouncing a water bottle on your head treats migraine. “Applying impact to the head can cause injury and should not be used as a migraine remedy. If someone is looking for immediate relief, safer approaches such as resting in a quiet, dark environment and using an appropriate acute migraine medication are preferable,” he reiterates.

7. Migraine/tension caps — 9/10

Dr Pimpale says cold therapy can be soothing during a migraine, and migraine caps that provide cooling or gentle pressure may help some people manage their symptoms. But they are best viewed as a supportive measure rather than a treatment for the underlying cause of migraine.

8. Resting in a dark room — 10/10

Finally, he says resting in a quiet, dark room can be particularly helpful because light and noise commonly worsen migraine symptoms. “Sleep may also help some people recover from an attack. However, if migraines are frequent or significantly affecting daily life, repeatedly sleeping them off should not replace appropriate medical evaluation and preventive treatment,” Dr Pimpale concludes.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.