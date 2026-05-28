What living with chronic narcolepsy actually feels like: ‘Often misunderstood as…’

“What if your brain suddenly switched off… without warning?” read a post by Rebooting The Brain, a podcast that explores topics ranging from mental health to brain health. In a recent episode, the podcast turned its focus to narcolepsy, a neurological sleep disorder often misunderstood and overlooked. “Kumbhakarna from the Ramayana had this condition,” a doctor shared during the discussion.

The social media post further noted, “Dr Sharan Srinivasan and Dr Satya discuss narcolepsy — a misunderstood neurological sleep disorder that can deeply affect daily life, focus, safety, and mental health. From excessive daytime sleepiness to sudden sleep attacks, this conversation helps break down the science and the stigma around narcolepsy.”

While narcolepsy is often portrayed casually in movies or popular culture as someone suddenly falling asleep mid-conversation, according to Dr Dipesh Pimpale, Consultant Neurologist at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, narcolepsy is “far more than simply feeling sleepy.” He explained that it is a chronic neurological sleep disorder in which the brain loses its ability to properly regulate the sleep-wake cycle.

“Many patients struggle with overwhelming daytime sleepiness despite sleeping at night,” said Dr Pimpale. “Some may suddenly enter REM sleep during the day, leading to brief sleep attacks, vivid dream-like hallucinations, sleep paralysis, or episodes of muscle weakness triggered by emotions, known as cataplexy.”

He added that the condition can interfere with nearly every aspect of daily life. “Narcolepsy can significantly affect education, careers, relationships, and mental health. Patients are often misunderstood as being lazy, inattentive, or depressed,” he said. “In severe cases, there are also safety risks while driving, crossing roads, or operating machinery.”

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What happens in the brain during a sleep attack?

Dr Pimpale explained that narcolepsy is commonly linked to a deficiency of hypocretin, also known as orexin — a brain chemical responsible for maintaining wakefulness and stabilising the boundary between sleep and wake states.

“One can think of it as a ‘wake-up mechanism’ that keeps the brain alert and prevents REM sleep from intruding at the wrong time,” he said. “When this system fails, the brain can abruptly slip into sleep or REM-like states even during normal daytime activities.”

This is also one of the reasons the disorder frequently goes undiagnosed for years.

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“Symptoms often develop gradually and are mistaken for stress, burnout, poor sleep habits, psychiatric illness, or lifestyle fatigue,” Dr Pimpale noted. “Many patients silently adapt by consuming excessive caffeine, taking frequent naps, or avoiding situations that worsen symptoms.”

He also pointed out that awareness around narcolepsy remains limited in India, contributing to delayed diagnosis and treatment.

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Narcolepsy vs ordinary fatigue

At a time when exhaustion and burnout are increasingly common, distinguishing narcolepsy from ordinary tiredness can be challenging. However, Dr Pimpale said there are important differences people should not ignore.

“Ordinary fatigue usually improves with adequate rest, better sleep, or stress reduction,” he explained. “In narcolepsy, however, the sleepiness is persistent, overwhelming, and often uncontrollable.”

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Patients may unexpectedly doze off during meetings, classes, conversations, or even while eating. While short naps may provide temporary relief, the sleepiness usually returns quickly.

Dr Pimpale advised people to pay attention to warning signs such as sudden muscle weakness triggered by emotions, vivid hallucinations while falling asleep or waking up, sleep paralysis, and fragmented nighttime sleep.

“If excessive daytime sleepiness continues for months despite adequate sleep, evaluation by a neurologist or sleep specialist is important,” he said.

The invisible emotional burden

“The invisible nature of narcolepsy is often the hardest part,” Dr Pimpale said. “Patients may constantly battle poor concentration, memory lapses, low productivity, and social embarrassment from falling asleep unexpectedly.” He added that many patients also develop anxiety or depression because they feel misunderstood or judged by others.

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“Young adults may struggle academically or professionally, while others avoid social situations, long drives, or travel out of fear of sudden sleep episodes,” he said. “The condition can be emotionally exhausting because patients are fighting their own brain’s inability to maintain alertness, even when they desperately want to stay awake.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.