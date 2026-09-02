Nepal floodwater fish warning: Why Bihar has advised people against eating them

After the Nepal flash floods, Bihar’s Animal and Fisheries Resources Department has advised people not to buy, sell, or consume fish caught in floodwaters. “Fish contaminated, advised to avoid eating,” a post on its X handle read.

What happens when you consume such fish? Experts elucidate.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

During a flood, the usual boundaries between rivers, ponds, drains and sewage channels disappear. “Fish can get swept into water contaminated with sewage, animal waste, dead animals and other pollutants. This means the fish may carry microorganisms not normally present in their usual habitat. The concern is not about fish as a food itself, but about the environment they have been exposed to. Until the water bodies return to normal and the fish are considered safe by the concerned authorities, it is better to avoid them,” cautioned Dr Saiprasad Girish Lad, consultant gastroenterologist, Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central.