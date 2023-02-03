Neha Marda shares how to manage cold and cough during pregnancy

As we transition from winter to spring, it’s crucial to be mindful of seasonal illnesses, especially colds, coughs, and sore throats. While everyone must take care of their health during this time, pregnant women need to follow some special measures. This is because being sick is complicated during pregnancy because many over-the-counter medications are recommended at this time, actor Neha Marda wrote on Instagram.

Neha, who is married to Patna-based businessman Aayushman Agrawal, is expecting her first child and announced the pregnancy in November, last year. The actor, over the past couple of months, has been taking fans along her pregnancy journey apart from sharing important tips and information regarding the same.

As such, she recently took to social media to share a few remedies suggested by her doctor in case of a cold and cough.

*Steam inhalation 4 times a day, she said. “The process should be in through the nose, out through the mouth, in through the mouth and out through the nose.”

*She suggested gargling with warm salt and turmeric three times a day if you have a sore throat or cough.

*Do ajwain potli, the actor mentioned next. “Roast ajwain on a hot tawa, put it on a muslin cloth, tie it and inhale the vapours,” she suggested.

*Neha suggested rubbing the soles of the feet, chest and back with warm mustard oil which is infused with garlic, ajwain, and kalonji.

Additionally, she said to not miss out on consuming plenty a lot of fluids and getting plenty of rest.

Other things you can do to reduce your risk of getting sick, as suggested by the actor.

*Wash your hands often

*Get enough sleep

*Eat a healthy diet

*Avoid close contact with family members

*Wear a mask in public areas

*Reduce stress

“This isn’t medical advice but general remedies which worked for us and our family. Do contact your doctor if your cold/ cough is unmanageable,” she cautioned her followers.

Agreeing that falling sick is more complicated during pregnancy, Dr Monalisa Sahu, Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, said, “Influenza and other viruses causing cough and cold in this season cause more severe disease when they affect pregnant women and may result in hospitalisation and severe consequences even in the fetus. So, making an effort in preventing severe infection is very essential. The annual flu vaccine of the current year needs to be taken, as it is very effective in preventing severe disease, and can also prevent disease in the newborn.”

The expert said that pregnant women should avoid exposure to allergens and other triggering agents which may worsen their cold and cough. “Frequent hand washing with soap and water or alcohol hand rub is essential to prevent the spread. Warm salt water gargling and using lozenges can help soothe a sore throat. They should avoid using over-the-counter drugs by themselves. They should monitor their temperatures and consult the doctor if they have fever or symptoms persisting for 2-3 days, cough with yellowish or greenish sputum production or any difficulty in breathing,” Dr Sahu said.

She added that expecting mothers may use a decongestant nasal spray for a stuffy nose, preferably after consulting a doctor.

