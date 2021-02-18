Neha Kakkar opens up on facing anxiety issues

Neha Kakkar recently opened up about having anxiety issues on the set of the reality show, Indian Idol 12.

It was after a beautiful performance by a female contestant — which left the judges emotional — that the 32-year-old singer, who is also a judge on the show, revealed that just like the contestant, she too faced anxiety issues.

The Garmi singer said that she had been suffering from thyroid issues, which also caused her anxiety.

Neha, who recently tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh, reportedly said that while she had a nice family and career, body issues disturbed her a lot.

The contestant Anushka also said that Neha had been supportive and encouraging towards her since the time she got to know about her anxiety issues.

Reportedly, the singer also donated Rs 5 lakh to veteran Bollywood lyricist Santosh Anand, on the same reality show, after he spoke about his debts and tough financial situation. The lyricist will be seen as a guest on the show, along with musician Pyarelal of the legendary composer-duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal. The artistes had collaborated on various Bollywood songs in the past.