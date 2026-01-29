Neha Dhupia says she is a homebody, shares her sleep routine: ‘Angad wakes up 2-3 hours later’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Neha Dhupia recently shared that she and her husband, Angad Bedi, are homebodies. “Our choices in life…our timings are pretty much similar. If I sleep by 9.45 pm, he also sleeps by 10.30-11 pm. Angad wakes up 2-3 hours later. Neither of us likes going out much, but when we do, we like the same people. He goes out more than I do. I like staying at home,” Dhupia, 45, said. Giving details about her sleep schedule, the actor mentioned, “I sleep with my kids by 9.45 pm and wake up by 6.15-6.30 am.”
Taking a cue from her candid confession to Bollywood Bubble, let’s get an insight into how a disciplined sleep schedule matters.
While much of the fitness conversation centres on workouts and diets, how and when we sleep can be just as impactful on metabolism, recovery, immune function and emotional balance, said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal. “A sleep pattern that allows for seven to eight hours of uninterrupted rest, like Neha’s, supports the body’s natural circadian rhythm. This internal clock governs the release of hormones such as melatonin and cortisol and influences everything from energy levels to hunger cues and stress response,” she said.
Falling asleep early and waking with daylight helps align the body with its biological rhythm, improving sleep quality and daytime alertness.
According to Goyal, good sleep also plays a central role in physical recovery. “Muscles repair, tissues regenerate, and neural pathways strengthen predominantly during deep sleep phases. For someone with an active lifestyle and regular training, this translates into better muscle recovery, reduced inflammation and more effective performance from one day to the next,” said Goyal.
Similarly, sleep helps regulate appetite hormones, such as leptin and ghrelin, making it easier to maintain a healthy relationship with food and achieve metabolic balance.
From a mental health perspective, Goyal noted that consistent early sleep contributes to emotional stability, sharper concentration and stress resilience. “Irregular or insufficient sleep is linked to mood disturbances, difficulty with focus and increased susceptibility to anxiety — all factors that can undermine overall well-being,” she told indianexpress.com.
Prioritising sleep lays the foundation for better energy, improved recovery, and balanced physiology. “When sleep is treated as a non-negotiable part of daily life, the benefits ripple into diet quality, workout performance and long-term vitality,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
