Neha Dhupia says she is a homebody, shares her sleep routine: ‘Angad wakes up 2-3 hours later’

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi swear by this night routine; do you?

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 09:00 PM IST
Neha Dhupia Angad BediNeha Dhupia speaks about her sleep schedule (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Neha Dhupia recently shared that she and her husband, Angad Bedi, are homebodies. “Our choices in life…our timings are pretty much similar. If I sleep by 9.45 pm, he also sleeps by 10.30-11 pm. Angad wakes up 2-3 hours later. Neither of us likes going out much, but when we do, we like the same people. He goes out more than I do. I like staying at home,” Dhupia, 45, said. Giving details about her sleep schedule, the actor mentioned, “I sleep with my kids by 9.45 pm and wake up by 6.15-6.30 am.”

Taking a cue from her candid confession to Bollywood Bubble, let’s get an insight into how a disciplined sleep schedule matters.

While much of the fitness conversation centres on workouts and diets, how and when we sleep can be just as impactful on metabolism, recovery, immune function and emotional balance, said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal. “A sleep pattern that allows for seven to eight hours of uninterrupted rest, like Neha’s, supports the body’s natural circadian rhythm. This internal clock governs the release of hormones such as melatonin and cortisol and influences everything from energy levels to hunger cues and stress response,” she said.

Falling asleep early and waking with daylight helps align the body with its biological rhythm, improving sleep quality and daytime alertness.

According to Goyal, good sleep also plays a central role in physical recovery. “Muscles repair, tissues regenerate, and neural pathways strengthen predominantly during deep sleep phases. For someone with an active lifestyle and regular training, this translates into better muscle recovery, reduced inflammation and more effective performance from one day to the next,” said Goyal.

sleep Do you feel rested? (Photo: AI Generated)

Similarly, sleep helps regulate appetite hormones, such as leptin and ghrelin, making it easier to maintain a healthy relationship with food and achieve metabolic balance.

Also Read | Divyanka Tripathi opens up about having a ‘deviated septum’, using nose strips before sleeping: ‘I struggle to breathe’

From a mental health perspective, Goyal noted that consistent early sleep contributes to emotional stability, sharper concentration and stress resilience. “Irregular or insufficient sleep is linked to mood disturbances, difficulty with focus and increased susceptibility to anxiety — all factors that can undermine overall well-being,” she told indianexpress.com.

Story continues below this ad

Prioritising sleep lays the foundation for better energy, improved recovery, and balanced physiology. “When sleep is treated as a non-negotiable part of daily life, the benefits ripple into diet quality, workout performance and long-term vitality,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
insulin
Celebrity trainer compares Harshvardhan Rane and John Abraham's fitness discipline: 'I used to force him to do it'
Harshvardhan Rane JOhn Abraham
Beyond the sightseeing: Exploring India’s most significant dark tourism sites
dark tourism
'I’ve damaged my body myself’: Zakir Khan shares 'genetic illnesses in my family' as the reason behind long break from comedy; expert on modifying lifestyle early
Zakir Khan announced a health break last week
Advertisement
PHOTOS
books
Edith Wharton: Facts about the American writer and designer
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium.
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
Athena: Inside Nasa’s fastest-ever supercomputer powering Artemis II
Its processing power will allow engineers to model spacecraft performance, analyse risks, and hone mission details well before astronauts set foot on a spacecraft bound for the Moon. (Image: Nasa)
How Airtel customers can activate Adobe Express Premium for free
The user will be able to access 250 generative AI credits every month, premium image and video templates, over 200 million Adobe Stock photos and videos, and over 30,000 fonts. (Image: Express Image)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
insulin
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
Mumbai taxi driver
‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’
Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle
'Money is replaceable, love isn't': The emotional journey of a pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia
Despite several people suggesting they adopt another dog instead, the couple stood their ground
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement