Neha Dhupia says she is a homebody, shares her sleep routine: ‘Angad wakes up 2-3 hours later’

Neha Dhupia recently shared that she and her husband, Angad Bedi, are homebodies. “Our choices in life…our timings are pretty much similar. If I sleep by 9.45 pm, he also sleeps by 10.30-11 pm. Angad wakes up 2-3 hours later. Neither of us likes going out much, but when we do, we like the same people. He goes out more than I do. I like staying at home,” Dhupia, 45, said. Giving details about her sleep schedule, the actor mentioned, “I sleep with my kids by 9.45 pm and wake up by 6.15-6.30 am.”

Taking a cue from her candid confession to Bollywood Bubble, let’s get an insight into how a disciplined sleep schedule matters.