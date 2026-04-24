‘Contractions at YRF’: Neha Dhupia shares decision to work until almost the 9th month of her pregnancy

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Balancing work and pregnancy continues to be a deeply personal choice, often shaped by health, support systems, and societal expectations. Actor Neha Dhupia recently opened up about her own experience, offering a glimpse into what it looked like for her to stay professionally active through the final stages of pregnancy. While appearing on Parineeti Chopra’s talk show Mom Talks, she reflected on the pressures women often face after becoming mothers and how she chose to navigate them.
Speaking candidly, Neha said, “As a woman, you should be able to do all the things you wish to do after becoming a mom. The needle shouldn’t change too much.” Her perspective highlights a growing conversation around autonomy and the idea that motherhood does not necessarily have to limit a woman’s ambitions or routine, though the reality can be far more nuanced.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Looking back at her own journey, she shared, “I wanted to go back to work. I worked right till the end, till eight and a half months pregnant. My contractions actually started at Yash Raj Studios.” At the time, she was shooting for the film A Thursday, where she played a cop, continuing to work even as her body approached labour.
Dr Gaana Sreenivas, obstetrician & gynaecologist at Bone and Birth Clinic and Rainbow Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, tells indianexpress.com, “Continuing to work into the later stages of pregnancy is generally safe for women with low-risk pregnancies, provided the work environment allows for flexibility, adequate rest, and minimal physical strain.”
However, she highlights that physically demanding roles or high-stress environments can increase fatigue, elevate blood pressure, and in some cases trigger early uterine activity. “The key factor is individual risk assessment, as women with complications such as hypertension, gestational diabetes, or a history of preterm labour may require earlier modifications or cessation of work.”
Any signs of regular, painful contractions before full term should be taken seriously. Dr Sreenivas adds, “Additional warning signs include lower abdominal cramping, back pain that comes in waves, vaginal bleeding, fluid leakage, or a noticeable decrease in fetal movement.”
If contractions become frequent or progressively intense, Dr Sreenivas stresses that it may indicate the onset of preterm labour and requires immediate medical evaluation. Ignoring these symptoms can delay necessary intervention and increase risks for both mother and baby.
Maintaining activity during pregnancy is beneficial, but it must be structured and mindful. “Regular breaks, reduced working hours, and avoiding prolonged standing or physically strenuous tasks are essential. Hydration, proper nutrition, and adequate sleep play a critical role in sustaining both maternal energy and fetal health. Open communication with employers and healthcare providers helps create a balanced routine that supports productivity without compromising safety,” concludes Dr Sreenivas.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.