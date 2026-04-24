‘Contractions at YRF’: Neha Dhupia shares decision to work until almost the 9th month of her pregnancy

Balancing work and pregnancy continues to be a deeply personal choice, often shaped by health, support systems, and societal expectations. Actor Neha Dhupia recently opened up about her own experience, offering a glimpse into what it looked like for her to stay professionally active through the final stages of pregnancy. While appearing on Parineeti Chopra’s talk show Mom Talks, she reflected on the pressures women often face after becoming mothers and how she chose to navigate them.

Speaking candidly, Neha said, “As a woman, you should be able to do all the things you wish to do after becoming a mom. The needle shouldn’t change too much.” Her perspective highlights a growing conversation around autonomy and the idea that motherhood does not necessarily have to limit a woman’s ambitions or routine, though the reality can be far more nuanced.