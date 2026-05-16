Neha Bhasin on accepting her body’s menstrual rhythm at 43: ‘How it responds through our pms, ovulation…’; gynaecologist weighs in

Neha Bhasin is 43 years old and has finally learned to accept how her body functions as per her menstrual cycle. Taking to Instagram, she shared a candid post on how most women spend their entire lives hating their bodies or fighting against them.

“This is day 2 of my period, and I look like I have shed 3 kgs. Unfortunately, no one taught us to respect our bodies and how it responds through our pms/ pmdd, ovulation, periods or post-periods,” she noted in the caption of her Instagram post.

On top of that, if you have endocrine disorders or metabolic disorders, Bhasin says that “you are in an eternal toxic cycle of hate and a losing battle”.