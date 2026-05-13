Neetu Kapoor recalls not being able to sleep after Rishi Kapoor’s passing, had to be injected: ‘I got into drinking’

Neetu Kapoor, 67, opened up about what followed after Rishi Kapoor’s passing in April 2020. “I couldn’t sleep for a month or 2-3 months when Rishi passed away. I got into drinking. I used to start drinking. And then I couldn’t sleep without drinking. Because I am so health-conscious, I didn’t like myself like that. I just needed to numb my head and go to sleep. I didn’t like myself. So, I called my doctor, and I said this is what is going on with me. I need help. I don’t like it. I am not made like that. I’m so well conscious. I like my exercise. I like everything,” she told Soha Ali Khan on her YouTube podcast.

The JugJugg Jeeyo actor continued, “So, she sent a very well-known gynaecologist. You can’t even get her appointment. She would come to my house at about 11 pm… she asked me… what time do you sleep? So, she would come, and she would inject me and put me to sleep and sit there till the time I had not gone to sleep. This happened for 10 days. The 11th or 12th day, I said, ” Doc, I am good now. I don’t think I need this, and I can move on. And that was it. You have to recognise. I don’t know what therapists can do. I needed a friend. I needed to have this time out.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Aniruddha More, a consultant neurologist at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, said grief directly affects the brain and nervous system.

“After a major emotional loss, the brain often stays in a heightened state of stress and alertness. This makes it hard to fall asleep. Many people find it difficult to fall asleep, wake frequently, have vivid dreams, wake up too early, or feel mentally exhausted even after hours in bed. Neurologically, grief disrupts the brain’s normal sleep-wake regulation,” said Dr More.

Alcohol initially slows brain activity, acting as a sedative. “This is why people may feel relaxed or sleepy after drinking. However, this effect is temporary and can be misleading. Alcohol disrupts REM sleep and deep restorative sleep, which are crucial for emotional recovery and brain repair. Over time, the brain begins to link alcohol to falling asleep, leading to both psychological and physical dependence. Eventually, sleep quality declines, daytime fatigue increases, and processing emotional distress becomes harder,” added Dr More.

Can grief-related insomnia become a medical concern if ignored?

Yes, stressed Dr More. “Short-term sleep disturbance after a loss is common, but persistent insomnia should be taken seriously. Chronic sleep deprivation can harm memory, concentration, mood regulation, immunity, and overall brain function. For some, long-lasting insomnia can raise anxiety levels, worsen depression, and contribute to long-term fatigue. If someone starts relying on alcohol or sedatives, or if daytime functioning is significantly affected, seeking medical help is important.”

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What is the healthier way to manage sleep during grief?

The aim should be to help the brain slowly restore its natural sleep rhythm instead of forcing sleep artificially. “Keeping consistent sleep schedules, limiting screen time late at night, moving regularly during the day, and seeking emotional support can help regulate the brain’s circadian system. In some cases, short-term medical treatment may be necessary, but self-medicating with alcohol is risky since it disrupts the brain’s recovery process.”

One crucial point to understand is that grief cannot be “switched off” overnight. “The brain needs time, emotional safety, and proper rest to heal gradually,” shared Dr More.

Neetu Kapoor has been trending on Google for the past 24 hours.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.