Neetu Kapoor shares easy home remedies for relieving anxiety, muscle and joint pain

Neetu Kapoor is trying simple hacks to keep herself fit and healthy. (Source: neetu54/Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor has resorted to a particular home remedy to keep anxiety at bay, something any of us can try.

The 62-year-old actor shared an Instagram story of a bottle of water that had bay leaf and star anise in it. Neetu said the drink was “good for anxiety”. Take a look:

Neetu Kapoor’s home remedy for anxiety (Source: neetu54/Instagram) Neetu Kapoor’s home remedy for anxiety (Source: neetu54/Instagram)

Bay leaf contains linalool, a compound that is good for treating anxiety, studies have shown. Anise seeds are also known to have antidepressant properties.

Also Read | Try these natural pain relievers as quick home remedies

Apart from this, Neetu also shared a photo of her go-to soup for relieving muscular and joint pain — drumstick soup. Take a look:

Drumstick soup for muscle pain and joints. (Source: neetu54/Instagram) Drumstick soup for muscle pain and joints. (Source: neetu54/Instagram)

Packed with nutrients, drumsticks have natural anti-inflammatory compounds that reduce pain. It is therefore known to be used in Ayurvedic and Unani medicines.

If you have not made drumstick soup yet, here is a recipe you can try, courtesy subbuskitchen.com:

Ingredients

4 – Drumsticks

1 tbsp – Toor Dal (Pigeon pea)

1 – Onion medium size

3 – Garlic cloves

1 – Tomato small size

½ tsp – Pepper Powder coarse

1 tsp – Salt (adjust to your taste)

1 tbsp – Coriander Leaves

1 tbsp – Cooking Oil (or butter)

1 – Bay Leaf

1 inch – Cinnamon Stick

2 – Cloves

Method

*Wash and chop the drumstick into little pieces. Add drumstick pieces in a vessel with four cups of water and pressure cook the drumstick.

* Once cooked, strain the drumstick water and keep it aside. Take each cooked drumstick and using a spoon remove the pulp from it and keep it aside.

* Also pressure cook the toor dal separately.

* Heat a pan and add oil/butter. Add the seasoned ingredients and saute them for a minute.

* Add chopped onion and garlic along with a pinch of salt and saute till the onions are transparent. They should not be brown.

* Add chopped tomato and peppercorns to the onions and saute them till it forms a paste. When the tomatoes are cooked, add the mashed dal and mix well.

* Add drumstick water to the pan and bring it to boil on low flame.

* Add half of the drumstick pulp to the pan and salt as per taste.

*Remove the pan from the flame after about 10 minutes and allow it to cool. Put it back once cooled and add the remaining pulp and stir well. Add pepper and coriander for garnish.

How about trying Neetu’s homemade hacks?