Neena Gupta shares an unusual morning dressing room ritual: ‘I get up at 5 or 5.30 am’

Neena Gupta, 66, recently revealed the quirky way she likes to begin her mornings. “I get up sometimes very early, like 5 or 5.30 am. And what do I do? I go to my dressing room, style myself, take pictures, and put them in a styling album. So, whenever I have to go somewhere, I just refer to that… because I have so many clothes…I forget,” she shared in a quick-fire chat with Vogue India. During the conversation, she also touched upon how she “used to get up early and rehearse”, something that disturbed friend and actor Soni Razdan’s sleep. “But that’s how we became friends… maybe now 35-40 years,” Gupta recalled.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a cue from her admission of waking up early, we asked an expert whether wee-hour wake-ups are automatically healthier.

From a clinical perspective, the answer is not as simple as the clock, consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal. “While early rising is often associated with productivity and discipline, the real health benefit comes from aligning with your natural circadian rhythm and getting adequate sleep, regardless of whether you wake up at 5 am or 8 am,” said Goyal.

The body operates on an internal biological clock that regulates hormones, metabolism, digestion, and energy levels. “Consistent sleep and wake timings help optimise the release of hormones like cortisol and melatonin, which influence everything from mood to metabolic health,” said Goyal.

Are you well rested? (Photo: Freepik) Are you well rested? (Photo: Freepik)

Many successful individuals swear by early mornings because they provide uninterrupted time for exercise, meditation, planning, or self-care. “However, waking up early while compromising sleep duration can have the opposite effect. Chronic sleep deprivation is associated with increased hunger hormones, poor blood sugar control, higher stress levels, and reduced cognitive performance,” noted Goyal.

From a nutrition standpoint, sleep and metabolism are closely connected. “People who consistently get insufficient sleep are more likely to experience cravings for high-sugar and high-fat foods, making weight management more challenging,” said Goyal.

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What makes Neena Gupta’s perspective interesting is that it reminds us that wellness is not about copying someone else’s schedule. “It is about creating a routine that supports your own body, responsibilities, and recovery needs,” said Goyal.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.