Neena Gupta shares an effective home remedy for indigestion

A scroll through Neena Gupta’s Instagram and you will see that the actor has shared various beauty hacks ranging from temporary hair colour or putting your hair in place to easy food recipes like cake or desi pizza. And the Masaba Masaba actor is back with yet another effective hack which can come to your rescue if you frequently suffer from indigestion or acidity because of erratic food timings. While you are at home, make sure to take good care of your digestive health.

Steps

*Take half a cup of ajwain and wash it. Transfer it to a plate and scrape out some aloe vera gel from your plant.

*Mix both the ingredients well and add 2-3 tbsp of lemon juice and 1 tsp of kala namak.

*Mix well and transfer to a separate plate. Place it under the sun, allowing it to dry for at least 2 days.

*Once crisp, transfer it to a little airtight bottle which you can keep it at your bedside. Whenever you feel uneasy in your stomach, take half a teaspoon of this mixture and chew it. Finish it by drinking water.

“This really helps as compared to antacids,” shares the actor in the video. Ajwain, also is known as carom seed, works wonders when it comes to abdominal discomfort because it has active enzymes known as thymol which help secrete digestive juices, further helping in the digestion process. Not only that, it also relieves toothache instantly

Will you try this easy home remedy?

