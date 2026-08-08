From saffron water to egg white pizza: Inside Neelam Kothari Soni’s protein-rich daily diet

Neelam Kothari Soni, known for her role in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, gives viewers a raw and unfiltered glimpse into her life on her recently launched YouTube channel. From fashion to fitness, the episodes take us on a behind-the-scenes journey of how the actor lives her life. In the latest upload, Neelam shares her protein-rich daily diet, as follows:

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, says Neelam Kothari’s daily diet reflects several healthy eating principles, including adequate high-quality protein, plenty of vegetables, healthy fats, and nutrient-dense foods incorporated throughout the day.

“Starting the morning with saffron water and amla juice may help with hydration and provide antioxidants and vitamin C, which support immunity and skin health, although these drinks are not miracle remedies on their own,” she says, adding that coffee with coconut milk can provide energy, while an omelette made with egg whites and one whole egg offers high-quality protein for muscle repair, along with important nutrients like choline and vitamin B12.

According to Raj, meals such as pizza topped with broccoli, egg whites, chicken pepperoni, and cherry tomatoes show that even comfort foods can be made healthier by adding vegetables and lean protein.

“A protein shake after exercise can support muscle recovery, while wraps made with beetroot, quinoa, eggs, chicken, and vegetables provide fibre, protein, vitamins, and minerals that help maintain energy levels, support digestion, and promote fullness,” she further adds.

Overall, Raj believes this eating pattern is rich in protein, which helps preserve muscle mass, especially when combined with regular exercise, and the inclusion of colourful vegetables increases the intake of antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and support long-term health.

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Decoding her supplement routine

The supplement routine includes nutrients such as B-complex vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, DHEA, and liposomal glutathione, but these should not be copied without medical advice.

“B-complex vitamins help convert food into energy and support nerve function, omega-3 fatty acids benefit heart and brain health, and vitamin D is essential for strong bones, muscles, and immunity, particularly in people with low vitamin D levels,” Raj informs. She adds that DHEA is a hormone supplement that should only be taken under a doctor’s supervision because it may cause side effects or interact with certain medical conditions.

“Glutathione, on the other hand, are supplements promoted for their antioxidant effects, but scientific evidence for routine use in healthy individuals remains limited,” she says.

According to the nutritionist, a healthy diet should always be the foundation, and supplements should only be used to correct deficiencies or when recommended by a qualified healthcare professional.

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Raj concludes that the best takeaway from this diet is not to copy it exactly but to focus on balanced meals that include lean protein, plenty of vegetables, healthy fats, whole foods, adequate hydration, and regular physical activity. At the same time, seeking personalised advice before starting specialised diets or hormone and nutritional supplements is crucial.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.