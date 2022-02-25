‘Nectar on earth’: Why Ayurveda highly recommends the consumption of buttermilk

With winter gradually receding and summer almost knocking on our doors, it’s time to indulge in healthy beverages that will not only provide relief during the sultry months but also benefit health. As such, what better than enjoying a glass of buttermilk with your meals?

According to Ayurveda, “He who uses takra (buttermilk) daily does not suffer from diseases, and diseases cured by takra do not recur; just as amrita (nectar) is for the gods, takra is to humans.”

Buttermilk is not just a delicious drink, but is also super healthy and can help treat many diseases. Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar said, “Ayurveda uses buttermilk both to maintain health and to treat diseases.”

Here are some benefits, as shared by the expert.

*Is easy to digest, has an astringent and sour taste, and is hot in nature.

*Improves digestion and mitigates kapha and vata.

*In Ayurvedic treatment, it is useful in the treatment of inflammation, digestive disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, lack of appetite, spleen disorders, and anaemia.

*Is highly beneficial in vata imbalance related disorders.

Here’s a quick and easy recipe for buttermilk

Ingredients

*¼ cup – Curd

*1 cup – Water

*Salt, as per taste

*½ teaspoon – Roasted cumin powder

*Mint leaves

*Coriander leaves

*Chopped ginger/ dry ginger powder (optional)

Method

Take ¼ cup curd in a vessel and add a cup of water. Add salt, roasted cumin powder and mix well with the help of a hand blender or a churner. Garnish it with coriander leaves, mint leaves and curry leaves.

According to Dr Bhavsar, the best time to consume a glass of buttermilk is with your lunch.

“Enjoy this ‘Divine Healing Digestive Drink- Takra‘ and keep indigestion at bay,” she concluded.

