Feeling sluggish while fasting on Navratri? Simple ways to keep your energy levels up

Fasting during the festival times can get difficult, especially when there is so much to do! During Navratri, many spend days fasting and praying. Many times, effects of fasting are felt on people as they feel sluggish and low on energy, says Dr Manoj Kutteri, Wellness Director at Atmantan Wellness Centre. It also reflects in their mood and patience.

Here are some of the ways to keep up the energy levels, shares Dr Kutteri.

Don’t skip meals

Fasting doesn’t have to be entirely without food. During the Navratri festival, fasting includes fruits and a wholesome meal at least once a day. Eating low carbs foods and nuts helps gain lasting energy for the entire day. One can also go for a generous glass of banana or papaya shake to pump up their day.

Loading up on nuts in the morning can help stay energised for the whole day.

Drink enough water

Drink at least two glasses of water in the morning to avoid dehydration. The absence of salt in the body tends to make the body lose out on fluids faster. It is important to drink water from time-to-time as it keeps the body from dehydration and boosts up the metabolism.

Avoid sleeping

During fasting as the body is devoid of salts, and enough food, it is likely for one to feel sleepy and tired all the time. But instead of giving in to the sleepiness, it is important to stay active. Take time out to socialise with people, listen to music or join the festivities around. Sleeping during the fast would make you sluggish.

Skip your caffeine dose

When energy levels are low, the urge for coffee or tea is sure to rise. But you should avoid caffeine during fast days as it shall percolate calcium from the system and make you feel hungry all the time. Ideal beverages to drink during the fast are lime water, berry fruit juices, milkshakes, and lassi. Minty drinks are also great!

Go low on snacks

Navratri fasting foods comprise a variety of dishes. Instead of binging on the snacks and cherishing the delicacy, it’s important to give the body the nutrition it needs. Go low on the snacks and pick up nourishing ingredients. Add fruits, fibrous puris, curries, and healthy vegetables to your

plate to savour a meal that energises. Eating right is the trick to filling right.

Self-discipline is the key

Smoking or drinking dehydrates the body further and creates acid reflux. As your body is not ready to take any harsh elements, it is best to avoid addictive habits.

Exercising is good!

Mild physical activity like a walk or a dance at the Garba night can be great for you to stay active. When you are going about your daily chores and indulging in an active lifestyle, the energy levels stay high. Opt for a walk in the morning or at least 15-20 minutes of yoga to channelise your energy and feel bright and happy all day. It doesn’t just take away your attention from hunger, it also makes you feel happy and contended.