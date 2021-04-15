Navratri 2021: Lose weight while you fast with these five easy tips

For many, Navratri fasting is the ideal way to detox. Observing a fast not only enhances the digestive capacity of one’s body but also ensures that the harmful toxins are flushed.

However, one needs to keep in mind that fasting, if not done the right way, can have negative repercussions on our body and disturb the balance.

So, here is a short guide by Anshu Arora, creator of Trell, on the best way to fast during Navratri that not only benefits the body but also helps shed a few kilos.

Hydration to the rescue

Water is the most effective way to fight hunger pangs while fasting. Drinking water also keeps you hydrated, and energetic all day long. “Instead of drinking plain water, include lemon water, coconut water or buttermilk in your diet plan,” she said.

Consume seasonal fruits

What is Navratri if you do not indulge in seasonal fruits? Mangoes, grapes or even bananas in the form of salads, smoothies, fruit juices and raitas will keep you feeling fuller. “Fruits have natural sugar and give you more fibre, iron and vitamin B6 which helps recharge your metabolism,” Arora told indianexpress.com.

You can also try making healthy mango jam at home. (Source: Getty Images) You can also try making healthy mango jam at home. (Source: Getty Images)

Reduce caffeine intake

“Caffeine causes dehydration, which in turn causes more food cravings. Say no to soft drinks because they have too much sugar and artificial substances. Replace these drinks with options such as green tea, tulsi or lemon tea,” she added.

No packaged and fried food

Opt for homemade healthy snacks, like dry fruits, which are high in calcium, potassium, and zinc. “You can roast nuts like makhana, pumpkin seeds, walnuts, almonds, melon seeds and flax seeds in little ghee or just dry roast them in a pan. It is a healthy snacking option. Instead of having fried or oily food such as pakoras, have a handful of this nuts mixture,” she suggested.

Try samak rice

Since we are skipping wholewheat flour, it is important to make sure the body gets its dose of fibre. For this, samak rice is the best because it is loaded with a high amount of fibre and essential minerals like iron and magnesium. Hence, it is a great source of energy. Samak rice is gluten-free and beneficial for weight loss too.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle