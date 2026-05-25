Nautapa 2026: How India’s nine-day heat period may affect health and daily life

As northern India enters the hottest stretch of the season, attention has once again turned to ‘Nautapa,’ the traditional nine-day period associated with intense summer heat. Derived from the Hindi words ‘Nau’ (nine) and ‘tapa’ (heat), the term has long been linked to the sun’s movement through the Rohini Nakshatra and is particularly embedded in Rajasthan’s folklore. Though rooted in tradition, the period often coincides with the year’s peak pre-monsoon temperatures, making it a concern not only for weather experts but also for health authorities and agricultural communities.

This year, forecasts suggest that parts of north and central India may witness prolonged hot and dry conditions, with daytime temperatures in many regions expected to cross 40-46 degrees Celsius, and in some places potentially touching 47-48 degrees Celsius. Cities across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are likely to experience intense daytime heat, hot winds or “loo,” and limited cooling at night. While occasional thunderstorms or pre-monsoon showers may bring temporary relief in select areas, experts have warned that vulnerable populations, outdoor workers, and those exposed to prolonged heat may face significant challenges.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Beyond weather statistics, periods of prolonged extreme heat can affect many aspects of daily life. The impact is not limited to discomfort outdoors; heat can influence the body’s ability to regulate temperature, affect hydration and sleep patterns, and place stress on people working in demanding conditions. To understand more about this phenomenon, we spoke with experts.

What exactly is Nautapa, and how did this belief emerge historically within communities?

Alok Singh, expert on food history and science at Diga Organics, tells indianexpress.com, “Nautapa refers to the nine-day period that begins when the sun enters Rohini Nakshatra, typically during late May, and is traditionally considered the hottest phase of the summer season in north and western India. In agrarian societies such as Rajasthan, farmers and pastoral communities closely tracked celestial movements and seasonal shifts because their livelihoods depended heavily on rainfall cycles.”

Over generations, he adds that they observed recurring patterns between extreme summer heat and subsequent monsoon behaviour, which gradually shaped the cultural and agricultural significance of Nautapa within traditional weather wisdom.

Can a harsher Nautapa signal a better monsoon ahead?

According to Singh, there is some environmental logic behind this belief, although it should not be viewed as a direct scientific predictor of monsoon performance. Intense land heating during late May and early June helps create low-pressure systems over the Indian subcontinent, which play an important role in drawing moisture-laden winds from the Indian Ocean.

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He adds, “Historically, communities may have associated stronger heat with stronger monsoon activity because both are linked to seasonal atmospheric dynamics. However, modern monsoon behaviour is influenced by multiple global factors such as El Niño, sea surface temperatures, and changing climate patterns, so a severe Nautapa does not guarantee a good monsoon every year.”

Why does northern India often experience its most intense heat during this period?

“North India typically experiences peak summer temperatures during this period because the sun’s position leads to maximum land heating across the Indo-Gangetic plains and arid regions like Rajasthan. Clear skies, dry winds, and low moisture levels allow heat to build rapidly over land surfaces,” explains Singh.

At the same time, he states that hot continental winds known as loo become more frequent and intense. “This extreme heating is also part of the broader seasonal transition that helps establish the pressure gradient necessary for the southwest monsoon to advance into the subcontinent in the following weeks.”

What happens inside the body physiologically when temperatures remain high for several consecutive days?

Reflecting on this period, Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD general medicine, FAIG, Consultant Physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “During prolonged heat exposure such as Nautapa, the body is forced to work continuously to maintain its core temperature. This increases sweating, fluid loss, and strain on the cardiovascular system as the heart pumps harder to cool the body.”

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When high temperatures persist for several days, he notes that the body’s cooling mechanisms begin to fatigue, increasing the risk of dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, heat exhaustion, and eventually heatstroke. “Even healthy individuals can be affected because sustained heat exposure reduces the body’s ability to recover adequately, especially when hydration, sleep, and nutrition are compromised.”

Practical steps to reduce health risks

Beyond basic precautions, families should focus on maintaining consistent hydration throughout the day rather than waiting for thirst to develop.

“Elderly individuals and children are especially vulnerable because their ability to regulate body temperature is less efficient, so they should remain in well-ventilated or shaded environments as much as possible. Outdoor workers should take scheduled cooling breaks, avoid direct sun exposure whenever feasible, and replenish electrolytes in addition to water. Doctors also advise avoiding heavy meals, excessive caffeine, and alcohol during heatwaves, as these can worsen dehydration. Monitoring vulnerable individuals for behavioural changes, weakness, or confusion is equally important, since heat-related illness can escalate rapidly if early symptoms are missed,” concludes Dr Reddy.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.