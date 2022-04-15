Say goodbye to nausea, bloating, acidity with this ‘summer cool tea’ (recipe inside)

Dehydration is extremely common during the summer months, making it absolutely essential to stay hydrated at all times. However, it is not necessary to drink plain water to meet the body’s hydration levels. You can always try infused drinks or even have a summer tea that will help your body cool off and fight the sweltering heat.

Taapsee Pannu’s nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal shared an easy summer cool tea from her book Yuktahaar: The Belly and Brain Diet that can be made easily, and also helps fight common summer issues like acidity, nausea, bloating, and loss of appetite.

According to Ganeriwal, cardamom, cumin, and coriander are cooling spices.

How to make the summer cool tea?

Ingredients

1.5 cups – Water

2 – Cloves (crushed)

1-2 – Cardamom (crushed)

¼ tsp – Coriander seeds

¼ tsp – Cumin seeds

Method

*In 1.5 cups of water, add two cloves (crushed), 1–2 cardamom (crushed), ¼ tsp coriander seeds, ¼ tsp cumin seeds.

*Boil for 5–10 minutes.

*Add mishri or rock sugar to taste.

*Strain and drink.

How does it help?

*Works against bloating, acidity, nausea, loss of appetite, that are common symptoms in summers.

When to have it?

Have it first thing in the morning or in the evening.

