Say goodbye to nausea, bloating, acidity with this ‘summer cool tea’ (recipe inside)

April 15, 2022 9:10:33 am
Dehydration is extremely common during the summer months, making it absolutely essential to stay hydrated at all times. However, it is not necessary to drink plain water to meet the body’s hydration levels. You can always try infused drinks or even have a summer tea that will help your body cool off and fight the sweltering heat.
Taapsee Pannu’s nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal shared an easy summer cool tea from her book Yuktahaar: The Belly and Brain Diet that can be made easily, and also helps fight common summer issues like acidity, nausea, bloating, and loss of appetite.
According to Ganeriwal, cardamom, cumin, and coriander are cooling spices.
View this post on Instagram
How to make the summer cool tea?
Ingredients
1.5 cups – Water
2 – Cloves (crushed)
1-2 – Cardamom (crushed)
¼ tsp – Coriander seeds
¼ tsp – Cumin seeds
Method
*In 1.5 cups of water, add two cloves (crushed), 1–2 cardamom (crushed), ¼ tsp coriander seeds, ¼ tsp cumin seeds.
*Boil for 5–10 minutes.
*Add mishri or rock sugar to taste.
*Strain and drink.
How does it help?
*Works against bloating, acidity, nausea, loss of appetite, that are common symptoms in summers.
When to have it?
Have it first thing in the morning or in the evening.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-