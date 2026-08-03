Nauheed Cyrusi on why she chose a child-free life after two miscarriages: ‘Got married in 2017’

Nauheed Cyrusi and her husband Rustom share a happy life with their furry companions. However, their decision to not have children sparked speculation over the years. Recently, the Bollywood actor addressed the rumours and revealed the real reason behind choosing a child-free life.

“We got married in 2017, and in 2018, we got pregnant with our first baby. Unfortunately, that ended up in a miscarriage in the third month. We went in for our last checkup to hear the heartbeat. Unfortunately, there wasn’t any. We ended up adopting Jojo. He was an almost blind and deaf cocker (spaniel). Now, dead in the middle of Covid-19, we got pregnant with our second baby. Ended up in a miscarriage,” she addressed her audience through her Instagram video.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“By now, we have also started to think our purpose in life has to be something more than just getting babies into the world. Our purpose probably is taking care of the furries that need us, and so we have been doing a lot for animals without anyone really knowing,” she further added.

Finally, Cyrusi mentioned that she “did not want to do any form of IVF or any form of artificial anything”, because she believes that “if a baby is meant to be ours, then it will be ours without going down that route”. However, she did freeze her eggs “in case she ever changed her mind” later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nauheed Cyrusi (@nauheedc)

How does miscarriage impact the body and mind?

Psychologist Anjali Gursahaney says that after a miscarriage, a woman’s body undergoes several intense physical changes. These can include cramping, heavy bleeding, hormonal fluctuations, fatigue, and in some cases, medical interventions like a dilation and curettage (D&C).

“The uterus needs time to contract and return to its pre-pregnancy state, while the hormonal system gradually resets, which can also affect mood, appetite, and energy levels,” she tells indianexpress.com.

According to her, rest is critical during this time, not just for physical recovery, but also because pushing through the pain or fatigue can worsen the trauma, delay healing, and lead to long-term complications. Ignoring these needs can be damaging both physically and psychologically, she adds.

Story continues below this ad

Gursahaney believes emotional support after a miscarriage should be rooted in empathy, validation, and flexibility, as the experience often involves deep grief, shame, or confusion — especially if the loss was not publicly acknowledged.

Agreeing with her, Dr Gurpreet Singh Kalra, Medical Director – India, ART Fertility Clinics, Gurgaon says that miscarriages can be incredibly exhausting, both physically and mentally, and recovering from the loss requires months of rest and self-care. “While your body returns to normal in a few months after the loss, you should still take some time before trying to conceive,” he shares.

Dr Kalra says that experiencing intense feelings of grief, anger, and even guilt are common. But there is no “normal” way to react to the loss of an unborn baby. “Some miscarriages happen in a matter of a few hours, while others might take days or even weeks. Naturally, these are highly taxing phases, and people may take many months to recover from them,” he informs.

What to note

Even though you want a child, Dr Kalra warns against rushing into conceiving before you are mentally ready. “There is no set time to emotionally recover from miscarriage, as it is a delicate situation. Being free of stress and negative emotions will have a better impact on your future pregnancy,” he recommends.

Story continues below this ad

“Wait up to three months or at least one complete menstrual cycle before trying to conceive again. You might start ovulating as early as two weeks after a miscarriage, but your body takes 2-3 months to have regular periods,” he says, adding that the hCG hormone can also take one or two months to drop back to normal levels.

“If you try conceiving before that, you may get a false positive on pregnancy tests. Or worse, the steady drop in hCG can be misdiagnosed as another pregnancy loss,” Dr Kalra shares.

If you have more than one miscarriage, like Cyrusi did, she suggests getting a complete preconception check-up as that helps detect any underlying causes for the loss.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.