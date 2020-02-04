Natural ways to prevent indigestion and acidity

Healthy eating habits and consuming antacids with natural ingredients can help keep acidity and indigestion at bay. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Healthy eating habits and consuming antacids with natural ingredients can help keep acidity and indigestion at bay. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Acidity and indigestion are common during the winter season. This is when our metabolism tends to get sluggish, leading to bloating, acidity, gas, and other gut-related/indigestion issues. However, many of us tend to use the terms indigestion and acid reflux interchangeably. But there are several differences between these two conditions, and acid reflux can be a lot more severe and last for more than just a few hours.

Acidity is usually characterised by heartburn felt around the lower chest area, which is caused by the stomach acid flowing back up into the food pipe. Meanwhile, indigestion can cause discomfort in your upper abdomen or burning pain behind the breastbone. Very few people realise the unhealthy habits, overeating, and poor lifestyle choices that cause these conditions.

Whether you are suffering from indigestion or acid reflux, you are likely to experience pain and a great deal of discomfort. One needs to pay attention to check what triggers acidity and indigestion. While it could be alcohol or chocolates causing acidity for someone, it could be citrus fruits or carbonated beverages for others.

Here are some common home remedies to treat indigestion.

* Drink a lot of water: Drinking water can help eliminate toxins from the body and enhance the digestion process. Often, warm water is seen to be helpful.

* Choose the right food: Opt for dishes made using nuts, fruits, and other healthy ingredients like flaxseeds. Cut down on snacks as they are loaded with salt and sugar. Instead, go for roasted, steamed, boiled, and grilled food items.

* Portion control is the key: Make sure that you have small and frequent meals, which will prevent overeating. Regulate your portion size for fried foods and sweets. Eating on a smaller plate will prevent you from binge-eating.

* Usage of natural ingredients: In case of acidity, antacids with natural ingredients such as Indian gooseberry, also known as amla, and Cowrie Shell Ash or varatika, well-known for its antacid and digestive properties, can be used to provide symptomatic relief from gastritis, hyperacidity, heartburn, and indigestion.

Also, if you are suffering from indigestion, anti-flatulent and antacid tablets with a combination of natural ingredients like ginger that helps in secretion of gastric juices, and triphala that helps in intestinal and digestion motility, can help tackle the problem and help you indulge in your favourite foods this season.

Healthy eating habits and consuming antacids with natural ingredients can keep acidity and indigestion at bay. In case of frequent and severe acidity, it is advisable to consult your doctor.

