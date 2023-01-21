scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Improve your memory with these natural remedies

As per Dr Dimple Janda, an Ayurveda expert, ageing and other conditions such as vitiated doshas might cause our cognitive health to deteriorate

In Ayurveda, the ability of the brain to carry out various cognitive processes, such as memorising, thinking creatively, and recalling power, is called medha, or intellect. (File photo)

It is not unusual to forget things as you age. As we grow old, our ability to remember and recall things decreases. While it’s natural, the condition can be aggravated due to other factors, including certain health conditions. In Ayurveda, the ability of the brain to carry out various cognitive processes, such as memorising, thinking creatively, and recalling power, is called medha, or intellect.

As per Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda expert, ageing and other conditions such as vitiated doshas might cause our cognitive health to deteriorate. "These issues have existed for a long time affecting people of all ages. Ayurveda acknowledges this issue and provides all-encompassing treatments for the improvement," she wrote on Instagram.

The expert went on to suggest the following Ayurvedic remedies to deal with the issues related to memory and cognitive functions:

 

The expert went on to suggest the following Ayurvedic remedies to deal with the issues related to memory and cognitive functions:

Dark chocolate: These are made up of 70 per cent cocoa with little to no added sugar. “Cocoa is a rich source of flavonoids, an antioxidant that helps boost cognitive health,” said Dr Dimple.

Seeds and nuts: Seeds and nuts are loaded with a number of health benefits and as well as help in keeping our minds strong. “Have foods like sunflower seeds, almonds, cashew, and hazelnuts. These foods are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants that help delay cognitive decline,” she suggested.

Reduce sugar intake: Knowingly or unknowingly, we end up consuming more sugar than actually required. Processed foods contain sugar and we should refrain from eating them.  “Avoid processed foods that contain added sugar as the added sugar can harm your cognitive health. Instead, turn to natural alternatives like jaggery, dates, and honey,” added the expert.

Engage in brain games: The expert encouraged engaging in brain games like sudoku, chess, crossword, puzzles, and scramble. As per her, these games help keep the mind active and enhance cognitive abilities. “Learning a new skill can also put you in the habit of using your brain and keeping yourself mentally active,” she added.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 14:20 IST
