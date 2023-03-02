Natural ingredients or supplements — what should you have?

Adding to the growing debate about whether natural foods are better than supplements, an informative Twitter thread yet again questioned the viability of supplements.

The handle, TheLiverDoc, shared that while dietary turmeric as flavouring, daily 3 cups of green tea, and Malabar tamarind in fish curries are absolutely fine, taking turmeric capsules/supplements, green tea extract capsules/supplements, and garcinia weight loss supplements is not, as they may cause liver issues.

For people taking this the wrong way:

Dietary turmeric as flavoring is fine.

Daily 3 cups of green tea are fine.

Malabar tamarind in fish curries is fine. Turmeric capsules/supplements, green tea extract capsules/supplements, Garcinia weight loss supplements is NOT. — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) February 22, 2023

But why is it so? We reached out to experts to understand more.

Ishrat Jahan, senior clinical nutritionist, BLK-Max Hospital, Rajendra Place, Delhi said that supplements can have “toxic effects when used in higher amounts”. “Supplements reduce the gut adaptability to different nutrients along with its absorption ability. Long-term use of protein supplement may have adverse effects on the kidney as well as the liver,” Jahan told indianexpress.com. She added that some supplements “may contain lead, arsenic, cadmium, mercury, bisphenal-A (used to make plastic), pesticides, or other contaminants, which lead to cancer”.

Calling such “extracts harmful to health as there is a huge difference between the actual substance and its extract” (which can contain higher amounts of certain harmful ingredients), registered dietitian Garima Goyal stated how green tea plant is processed and concentrated to get the extract.

“As per the reports of the National Institutes of Health, 20 per cent of drug-related injuries caused worldwide are due to the unregulated use of supplements. Research is going on to find out the upper limit of green tea extract but high doses have been seen to be fatal in micro trials, thus indicating that consuming it beyond the limit of 1000 mg may cause deadly effects. The high caffeine content can damage the liver and cause liver necrosis, and also lead to heart palpitations,” said Goyal.

Do you take green tea or green tea extract? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Do you take green tea or green tea extract? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

According to Goyal, another “scary” aspect is that the Food and Drug Administration does not register or approve any supplement. “This means that there can be pretty much anything in those pills or extract and it’s a gamble to buy them as the food label can be misleading too. Also, high caffeine levels interfere with various medications. So, those with health condition or on medication should refrain from having such supplements. Also polyphenols, which otherwise are potent antioxidants, when consumed beyond a certain limit can also interfere with iron absorption and cause anaemia,” Goyal noted.

Similarly, garicina cambogia, a tropical fruit also known as Malabar tamarind, is a popular weight loss supplement readily available in the market nowadays, informed Goyal. “Those consuming it claim that it is a great appetite suppressant and blocks the body’s ability to synthesise fat. The scientific mechanism behind this supplement is the presence of an active ingredient in the fruit rind called hydroxycitric acid (HCA), which blocks an enzyme called citrate lyase that the body uses to make fat,” she shared.

However, referring to FDA’s 2017 warning that advised people to stop using any weight loss supplement that contains garcinia as it causes severe liver problems in many individuals, Goyal said that the supplements also don’t work well with diabetes hypoglycaemic drugs and insulin, pain medicines and pills taken for psychiatry conditions. “Also, those pregnant or breastfeeding should definitely refrain from consuming it. So results are mixed so it is always better to not consume it,” added Goyal.

