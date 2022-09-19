These herbs can help manage your ‘sugar levels for Type 2 and Type 1 diabetes’

Diabetes is a common metabolic condition that causes a spike in blood sugar levels. While it is not possible to completely reverse it, you can surely manage the condition by including some essential natural herbs in your diet. Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar took to Instagram to share a few such herbs and how you can consume them to “manage your sugar levels for Type 2 and Type 1 diabetes“.

Fenugreek

Calling it “one of the best Ayurvedic herbs for diabetes, obesity and cholesterol due to its bitter taste and hot potency,” the expert mentioned that fenugreek reduces fasting blood sugar, improves glucose tolerance, and also lowers total cholesterol, LDL, and triglycerides.

How to consume? You can consume 1 tsp of fenugreek powder with warm water on an empty stomach or at bedtime. Another way is to soak 1 tsp of seeds overnight and have it on an empty stomach the next morning with water.

Black pepper

According to Dr Bhavsar, black pepper improves insulin sensitivity and your body’s capacity to lower blood sugar levels, apart from preventing sugar spikes. “It contains a vital ingredient ‘piperine’ that regulates the balance,” she said.

How to consume? Take 1 black pepper (crushed) with 1 tsp of turmeric and consume it on an empty stomach or one hour before dinner.

Cinnamon

“It reduces insulin resistance and helps reduce blood sugar spikes post meals,” she said, adding that cinnamon is “super useful in melting excess fat and keeping cholesterol in check”.

How to consume? Take 1 tsp of cinnamon and mix it with half tsp of turmeric and half tsp of methi powder before consuming the mixture on an empty stomach. You can also add a small piece of cinnamon to your herbal tea, the Ayurvedic expert suggested.

Ginger is known to have anti-diabetic, hypolipidemic and anti-oxidative properties (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Ginger is known to have anti-diabetic, hypolipidemic and anti-oxidative properties (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Nisha-Amalki

She explained that the combination of nisha (turmeric) and amalki (amla) is “one of the fave diabetes formulations of ayurvedic doctors as it balances sugar levels, helps you feel energetic, reduces excess kapha, boosts your immunity and even prevents diabetic complications”.

How to consume? Mix an equal amount of turmeric with amla powder and have 1 tsp of this mixture on an empty stomach.

Ginger

Ginger is known to have anti-diabetic, hypolipidemic and anti-oxidative properties. It also “improves metabolism and reduces fasting sugar along with HbA1C,” Dr Bhavsar said.

How to consume? You can have it as ginger tea one hour before or after your meal. Additionally, one can have 1 tsp of ginger powder mixed with Nisha-Amalki.

Concluding, the Ayurvedic expert added that one can mix all these herbs together, too. “Half tsp of methi, 1 black pepper (powder), a pinch of cinnamon and shunthi (dry ginger powder) with 1 tsp of nisha-amalki – mixed together, can be had first thing in the morning.”

