You may not be able to stop the ageing process, but can slow it down with these foods

While we don’t have any control over ageing — a natural process — turns out it is quite possible to delay the process by living as close to nature. Our habits can make all the difference, and ensure we age in a healthy way. Agreeing, nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to share a few foods that can help.

“We cannot change or stop the natural ageing process, but we can slow it down and have good skin even in our late 40s and 50s. Let’s focus on the best anti-ageing foods for younger-looking skin,” said Batra.

Papaya

Papain, an enzyme found in papaya, makes it an all-time favorite in skincare routines owing to its anti-ageing benefits. This fruit is rich in antioxidants, such as lycopene which may defend against the visible signs of ageing.

Pomegranate

Pomegranate also contains a compound called punicalagins, which may help preserve collagen in the skin and slow down the signs of ageing.

Green leafy vegetables

The chlorophyll in green leafy vegetables increased collagen in the skin, which again contributes to anti-ageing factors.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt has probiotics that help in cultivating the good bacteria in your gut. The lactic acid in yoghurt helps to diminish fine lines by shrinking and tightening pores. Rich in riboflavin or vitamin B12, yoghurt keeps the skin glowing and hydrated while aiding the cell regeneration and growth.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes contain a high level of lycopene that helps the skin fight sun damage. Also, they are an excellent source of vitamin C that help stimulate collagen production.

According to Doli Baliyan, clinical head dietitian, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dehradun, skin is the first organ in the body that shows symptoms in case of an internal trouble. “Eating nutritious food rich in antioxidants, healthy fats, and other micronutrients is important to maintain a healthy, youthful, and glowing skin,” Baliyan told indianexpress.com.

She went on to list a few more foods that can help.

•Red bell peppers are rich in antioxidant, carotenoids and vitamin C, which is good for collagen production, has anti inflammatory properties and saves skin from harsh environment and pollution.

•Broccoli packed with vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, lutine, calcium is an anti-inflammatory powerhouse.

•Almonds and many other nuts are rich in vitamin E, which helps repair skin tissue, retain skin moisture, and protect skin from UV rays.

•Sweet potato, a delicacy mostly enjoyed during winters, is rich in beta carotenoids and helps in restoring skin elasticity and contributes to youthful looking soft skin.

•Green tea is rich in antioxidants that helps fight the free radicals in the body and preserve the natural youthful look of the skin. That is why it is a common ingredient in many of the beauty products on the market.

