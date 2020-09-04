National Nutrition Week 2020: 8 simple tips to stay healthy and fit

Diet and fitness are directly proportional, and it is imperative to pay equal attention to both. (Photo: Pixabay)

The idea of health and nutrition has gained much attention and importance as we continue to stay at home amid the pandemic. While people across the globe are trying to make healthy diet and lifestyle changes, it may not always be easy to do so. Moreover, “food fads like fat-avoidant, protein-but-no-carbs, and others, have made it difficult for us to understand the ideal nutrition and diet for our body. Food averseness, in the long run, may have repercussions and needs to be addressed,” said Rinki Kumari, chief dietician, Fortis Hospital, Bangalore.

Following are some nutrition guidelines she shared that one can incorporate in their daily routine.

Ditch sugary drinks

“This is because while calories in solid foods can be measured, the brain can’t measure calories from liquid sugar,” she said. This results in us eating more calories. “Additionally, sugary drinks are associated with type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and many other health problems,” she added.

Include nuts

Nuts make us feel fuller for longer, but many fear consuming nuts due to their high-fat content. But it must be noted that nuts are incredibly nutritious despite that. “Rich in magnesium, vitamin E, fibre, and various other nutrients, nuts can help in losing weight and assist in fighting type 2 diabetes, heart disease, etc,” she said.

Replace saturated fats with unsaturated fats

Fats are important for the proper functioning of the body. However, excessive amounts of the same can negatively impact health and affect the weight along with cardiovascular health. “Different kind of fats can have various health effects, and it is important to keep a few tips in mind that can help us balance our diet,” she said. Check them out below.

Limit the consumption of total and saturated fats, which is often obtained from animals, and completely avoid trans fats. Reading the labels helps to spot the sources.

Eating fish 2-3 times hebdomadally, with a minimum of 1 serving of oily fish, will contribute to the right intake of unsaturated fats.

When cooking, always boil, steam, or bake, instead of frying. Remove the fatty parts of meat and make sure you use vegetable oils.

Include fruits and vegetables in your diet

Fruits and vegetables are the most important sources of vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Make sure you have enough servings every day.

Lift heavy weights and do some cardio

“Lifting weights is probably the best thing one can do to strengthen muscles and improve body composition,” said Kumari. Here’s a plus point: lifting weights also improves metabolic health and insulin sensitivity. “The key is to engage in weight lifting and bodyweight exercises. Apart from weights, doing aerobic exercises or any form of cardio like Zumba is the best medicine for mental and physical wellbeing,” she told indianexpress.com.

Don’t feel guilty for consuming carbs

Foods rich in complex carbohydrates are an essential part of a healthy, balanced diet. Make sure you consume enough because “carbohydrates supply glucose to the body, and converts it to the energy that is necessary for bodily functions and physical activity.”

Water is the most important element

Whether it is related to your stomach, fitness or even skin, water will always come to your rescue. Did you know drinking enough water can also boost the number of calories one can burn? “Drinking enough water increases the metabolism by 24–30% over 1–1.5 hours and is equivalent to 96 additional calories burned if we drink 2 litres of water every day” she shared.

Incorporate herbs and spices in the diet

Herbs and spices have various health benefits. For example, incorporate ginger and turmeric in the diet as they have potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects which are essential for our body and at this time to boost the immunity. “A few steps can go a long way towards improving nutrition and wellness. It is advisable to focus on nutrition intake and exercise regularly and consult the nutritionist for any diet-related concern” said the dietician.

