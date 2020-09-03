National Nutrition Week: Eating at home can be made healthier with these simple tips

Hydrating the body is necessary to eliminate harmful toxins. To keep hydrated, opt for plain water, lime juice, coconut water, smoothies, and ditch sugary drinks that are associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and many other such health problems. (Source: Pixabay)

There is no shortcut to health; if you want to lead a healthy life, you have to eat well and exercise regularly — especially now, amid the pandemic. The National Nutrition Week is celebrated every year in the first week of September. This year, most people have been working from home, and in the absence of a proper routine, it has become all the more difficult for them to maintain their health.

But, experts say that eating right and eating on time is crucial. As such, senior dietician from Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre Dr Jyoti Bhatt, shares some healthy eating tips for us to enjoy our meals while simultaneously working from home.

* Don’t consume sugary calories and stay hydrated: Hydrating the body is necessary to eliminate harmful toxins. To keep hydrated, opt for plain water, lime juice, coconut water, smoothies, and ditch sugary drinks that are associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and many other such health problems.

* Avoid processed foods: Long working hours can lead to the consumption of junk food. The constant use of glucose by the brain can make the body crave for instant glucose release, and the handiest option is eating processed food items like biscuits, breads, chips, bakery stuff, etc. Instead, we can look for healthier options like nuts, sprouts, salads, green salad, bajra puff, makhanas, etc., says Dr Bhatt.

* Portion your meals: Plan your meals for the entire day; make sure there are small gaps between meals. This helps to avoid overeating of extra calories.

* Caffeine: Be careful — having access to endless cups of caffeine might seem like a great idea, but treat carefully. Aim for no more than two cups of coffee per day.

* Mindful eating: Try to only eat when you’re hungry and not because you need a break. Focus on real food. Make a nutritionally-balanced meal plan that gives satiety, increases focus and makes you more productive, the doctor advises.

* Take care of your gut health with probiotics and fiber: Good ways to improve gut health include eating probiotic foods like yogurt and sauerkraut, taking probiotic supplements, and eating plenty of fiber. Notably, fiber functions as a fuel for your gut bacteria.

* Fitness: Try to keep your body active, as remote working pattern can make you physically inactive. Do squats, brisk walking, jogging, cardio, yoga.

* Food diary: Try to make a note of the food that you consume daily; write it down in a diary. It will help you to understand your eating pattern.

* Use plenty of herbs and spices: Many incredibly healthy herbs and spices exist. For instance, ginger and turmeric have potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, leading to various health benefits.

“This pandemic has become a part of our life for almost six months now, and studies say it can stay for long. It has not been allowing some of us to go to work. And this work-from-home routine can take a toll on our health unless proper measures are taken in terms of fitness and eating habits. Being at home, we are closer to our kitchen which can tempt us to overeat. During these testing times, one has to pause, think and then eat. Ultimately, healthy eating will lead to a healthy life,” says Dr Bhatt.

