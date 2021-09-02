National Nutrition Week 2021: Simple dos and don’ts to boost digestive health

Experts have often emphasised on the importance of maintaining good gut and digestive health for overall well-being.

As such, to mark the National Nutrition Week 2021, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to Instagram to underline the basic dos and don’ts for good digestion.

Here’s what she said.

Five things for good digestion

Dos

*Finish your lunch with ghee-jaggery

*Have a banana every day, first thing in morning or as evening snack

*Set your curd with raisins

*Increase your physical activity/walking

*Nap for 15-20 mins in the afternoon

Don’ts

*Don’t stay dehydrated

*Don’t have chai/coffee post 4 pm

*Don’t eat your meals in wrong proportions. “Example, don’t have more dal or sabzi than rice or roti,” said Diwekar

*Don’t have laxatives and don’t remove ghee, coconut, peanuts, etc from your diet

*Don’t stay inactive and irregular with exercise

Diwekar has regularly stressed including ghee and jaggery in one’s diet. Adding jaggery can help avoid post-meal dessert cravings. “Rich in iron and essential fatty acids, this combo won’t just keep sweet tooth at bay, but also help with hormones and immunity,” she said in an earlier post.

According to Ayurveda, jaggery and ghee when taken together help detoxify the body. Besides, the combination helps keep the skin, hair and nails healthy. It boosts mood while also helping overcome problems of anaemia caused due to iron deficiency.

Portion control, immunity-boosting habits, and lifestyle tweaks including exercise, adequate sleep are some healthy habits one can add to their daily routine.

