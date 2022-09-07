National Nutrition Week 2022: An ayurvedic guide to gut health

The principles of Ayurveda — one of the oldest traditional systems of medicine — are based on five elements or the “pancha tanmatra” that include sound (shabda), touch (sparsha), vision (roopa), taste (rasa), and smell (gandha). Followed by many people, Ayurveda helps heal the body in a natural way that entails following certain dietary habits and also practising some everyday habits. But what role does Ayurveda play in healing the gut?

Why is gut health important?

Gut health forms the foundation of overall health. “Almost 80 per cent of your immune system is in the gut and the majority of the body’s serotonin is, too. As such, if your gut becomes unhealthy for some reason, your immune system and hormones will also suffer, as a result of which you will fall sick. A healthy gut also helps with digestion, absorbs nutrients, and uses it to fuel and maintain your body,” said Dr Kriti Soni, head of Research and Development, Kapiva.

She added that, as such, if the gut is imbalanced and the immune system isn’t working the way it is supposed to, “your serotonin and hormones won’t either, making it more challenging to stay healthy. An unhealthy gut makes your body struggle to rid itself of metabolic waste and toxins, too; and this is where the magic of Ayurveda comes into play.”

This National Nutrition Week, observed annually between September 1-7, the expert shares a list of five Ayurveda-approved ingredients that you can incorporate into your daily life for a healthy gut.

Wheatgrass

Your body needs an Ayurveda-approved detox once in a while, and any conversation about is incomplete without wheatgrass. Consuming wheatgrass decreases cholesterol levels, maintains digestive health, and gives boost to the immune system.

Cumin seeds

Cumin can do wonders to treat your gut. Cumin seeds are a powerful remedy for digestion, both solely and when combined with other herbs. They not only aid in digestion but also promote weight loss, reduce drug dependency, fight inflammation, and are rich in antioxidants.

Ginger

This herb is no less than a jam-packed powerhouse of nutrients. The healing properties of ginger help to remove any blockage from the blood vessels by eliminating toxins, and also maintain a healthy heart due to its cardiac tonic nature. It protects and heals the gut and reduces bloating and cramps. Ginger also awakens the taste buds and gets digestive juices flowing.

Amla

Also known as Indian gooseberry, the health benefits of amla are numerous, as recognised by both Ayurveda as well as modern science. An alkaline gut is extremely crucial for overall health and vitality. Amla, and its high amount of fibre, helps regulate bowel movements and relieve digestive ailments like diarrhea, constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, etc.

Triphala

Triphala is a powerful concoction of three ayurvedic herbs – amla, haritaki, and bahera which have numerous health-healing properties. It acts as a natural laxative and helps gets rid of abdominal pain and flatulence. Triphala is best known for alleviating digestive troubles. It aids the contractile movement of muscles in the digestive system, curbs the accumulation of gas, and supports the movement of food.

“Maintaining a healthy gut contributes to better overall health and immune function. Other simple lifestyle changes a person can make include getting proper sleep and exercising on daily basis. By making suitable lifestyle and dietary changes, people can alter the diversity and number of microbes in their gut for the better,” said Dr Soni.

