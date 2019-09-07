National Nutrition Week 2019: Why rainbow diet matters?

So you have been trying to eat healthy, lose the unwanted weight and get fit. And, you are also looking for ways to make the diet more interesting and appealing. Look no further, because with the ‘rainbow diet’ you will be able to do just that, and have fun while at it.

What is it?

Advertising

Fancy a diet which adds all the seven colours of the rainbow to your plate? With the rainbow diet, you will be consuming a variety of colourful foods that will boost both your mental, as well as physical health. Different foods benefit the body differently, and with the rainbow diet, you will have a nutritional plan in place comprising the very best of fruits and vegetables.

How to begin?

Put simply, you will have to assort your diet based on colours. Think of it as a colour-based assignment, but for grown-ups.

Reds

Divide your week in such a way that you have one colour for each of the seven days. Begin with red. Tomatoes, red bell peppers, strawberries, watermelons and any other healthy food that has the natural red pigment, or lycopene. The red foods help with healthy blood vessels, healthy heart and healthy skin. They also help prevent cancer of the prostate, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Dietary suggestions for diabetic patients who take insulin

Yellows and orange

You can consume a colour each for the following two days. They basically do the job of protecting the eyes, keeping the joints healthy, boosting the immune system, lowering cholesterol and preventing cancer. Examples of such foods are: lemons, pumpkins, carrots, yellow bell peppers, yellow apples, pineapples, peaches, melons, apricots, etc.

Whites

Strictly speaking, white is not a rainbow colour. But all colours emanate from white. Including white foods in your diet is important. They keep your heart healthy, protect the stomach and keep the immune system strong. Examples of white foods are: onions, bananas, cauliflowers, garlic, raddish, potatoes, etc.

ALSO READ | National Nutrition Week 2019: Plant-based foods which help control blood sugar level

Greens

The benefits of green foods are aplenty. They protect the eyes, keep the digestive system going, strengthen the bones, prevent wrinkles and cancer. Not many are fond of green vegetables, but your body is incomplete without them. Examples of such foods are: spinach, cucumbers, avocado, broccoli, green apples, lettuce, etc.

Blues and purples

And by extension, indigo. These foods are to be credited for preventing food poisoning. They give you healthy hair, keep your blood vessels strong, and your heart active and pumping. Eggplant, purple cabbage, blueberries, plums, purple grapes, cranberries, etc., are examples of such foods.