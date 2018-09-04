National Nutrition Week 2018: Macrobiotics — more than a diet! It’s a lifestyle change.

Here’s everything you need to know about Macrobiotics diet. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images) Here’s everything you need to know about Macrobiotics diet. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Macrobiotics don’t claim to be the “diet” choice for you. Because – wait for this – starting to eat macrobiotic food is more of a lifestyle change, than an off-the-cuff diet change. The Macrobiotic regime was popularised by George Ohsawa in the 1930s, and is based on the concept of balancing yin and yang – so to speak. It is a system focused on making adjustments in terms of both food and lifestyle choices that will eventually lead to a healthier life.

Macrobiotics involves eating mostly organic and locally grown food products. The foods that are included in this diet are vegetables, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds. Small amounts of fish and meat are allowed, occasionally. Its focus on eating more vegetables does make it a great option for people with high cholesterol, blood pressure and diabetes.

Apart from your diet, you also need to make certain lifestyle changes which aren’t particularly difficult and are actually commonplace and sensible. You eat only when hungry, chew food thoroughly before swallowing, purify water before drinking or cooking and avoid caffeinated or alcoholic drinks. You should ideally eat your dinner at least two to three hours before going to bed. Use skin and hair care products made from natural, non-toxic ingredients. Exercise regularly and should include yoga and going on walks. Keep your kitchen clean and use utensils made of natural untreated wood, stainless steel, ceramic pots and pans.

We don’t know whether this will lead to weight loss, but it definitely sounds like a healthy way of living. And like all good diets, before getting on it, consult a doctor or dietician.

