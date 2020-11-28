Here’s everything you need to know about saline nasal washing for respiratory health

Nasal washes are a good option. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Around 14 out of the top 20 most polluted cities in the world are in India, posing major health concerns, says Dr Srinivas K, MBBS, M.S. (ENT) consultant, Vikram Hospital, Manipal Hospital, Cavalier Hospital (Bengaluru). He adds that with the increased exposure to allergens, pollutants, and dust, pathogens are causing severe and acute respiratory disorders, chronic bronchitis, lung disorders etc. It is increasingly important to take the necessary precautions for taking care of your respiratory health.

One such remedy is saline nasal washes which help keep nasal allergy symptoms at bay and stop sinus infections (sinusitis).

“Nasal washes keep the nasal passages open by washing out thick or dried mucus, besides also flushing out pollen, dust, and other debris from your nasal passages. They also improve the function of cilia that help clear the sinuses. This can help stop the spread of infection to the other sinuses and lessen postnasal drip and keep the mucous membranes moist,” Dr Srinivas K tells indianexpress.com.

Why does nasal hygiene matter?

Your nose is an entry point and passage for various air impurities. Air impurities like allergens, pollutants, bacteria or viruses etc. may enter the nose and get trapped, leading to further complications.

Nose and throat are the main pathways for the entry of viruses and allergens. Saline washing is important as it washes out pollutants and germs from the nose, restricts virus/pollutants from going down the nasal and throat passage and helps to prevent several diseases.

Do saline sprays wash away impurities?

“Saline sprays wash out the impurities and debris which are trapped in the nasal passage, preventing allergy symptoms and sinus infections.

“Saline sprays support natural nose functions. There are also various delivery modes for a saline wash, but a saline spray is often recommended as it has better patient tolerance,” he adds.

But why saline sprays?

Daily saline washing helps to clean the trapped debris and impurities from the nose

moisturise dry nose, especially in winters It also helps todry nose, especially in winters

If you are taking any medications to treat nasal allergies, it is suggested to rinse your nose with saline washes before using them. Cleaning your nasal cavities will clear out debris and mucus and help medications work better

Saline wash/saline sprays are a natural remedy to keep your nose clear of pollutants and germs and prevent health complications.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd