Friday, December 11, 2020
Nasal congestion: Try this simple Ayurvedic quick-fix for relief

"Do steam inhalation (this way) at least two-three times a day, and you'll see nasal congestion disappearing real soon," said Dr Dixa Bhavsar

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 11, 2020 9:10:18 am
Nasal congestion troubling you? Here's an easy remedy.

Blame it on the nip in the air or pollutants, nasal congestion — when the nose becomes inflamed and stuffy mostly due to a cold, flu or sinus — is commonly-experienced by a lot of people in the winter months. While it usually subsides on its own, it can be extremely uncomfortable until it lasts. But, instead of relying on temporary measures and OTC medicines, look out for Ayurveda-based solutions, suggested ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar.

Here’s how some ayurvedic herbs to come to your rescue.

Ingredients for steam inhalation

500 ml – Water
2 tbsp – Carom seeds
4-5 – Tulsi leaves
1 tsp – Turmeric
Handful – Mint leaves

Method

Boil the water. Add all the ingredients. Boil again for 10-20 minutes.

How to use it?

Once the ingredients have mixed with boiling water, take it off the stove and inhale the steam for 10 minutes.

“Do it at least two-three times a day, and you’ll see your nasal congestion disappearing real soon,” said Dr Bhavsar.

In addition, you can strain and drink the water after inhaling steam, she added.

