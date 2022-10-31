The Chronicles of Narnia actor Georgie Henley on being diagnosed with necrotising fasciitis: ‘A rare, punishing infection’

The Chronicles of Narnia actor Georgie Henley recently opened up about suffering from necrotising fasciitis, “a rare and punishing infection” that felt like it “claimed my life and wrought havoc throughout my body”.

Sharing her ordeal, the 27-year-old penned a note on Instagram, “When I was eighteen years old and in my sixth week of university, I contracted necrotising fasciitis, a rare and punishing infection that nearly claimed my life and wrought havoc throughout my body. In order to prevent the amputation of my left hand and arm, I received gruelling invasive surgery, and later extensive reconstructive surgery which resulted in a series of skin grafts and scars.”

Recalling that it took a long time to “heal both physically and mentally”, she wrote, “I hoped that one day there would be the right time to talk about what happened. Today is a start.”

“For the last nine years I have been open about my scars in my personal life, but have hidden them entirely in any professional context: wearing bandages or coverings, makeup on set and stage, long sleeves whenever I might be photographed, trousers so I could put my hand in a pocket. The industry I am part of often focuses on a very narrow idea of what is deemed aesthetic ‘perfection’, and I worried that my scars would prevent me from getting work. The truth is there is no such thing as ‘perfection’, but I have still lived with the shame of feeling different, exacerbated by the expectations that came with beginning my career at a young age,” she added.

Expressing that she finds strength from “my scars”, she mentioned, “But my scars are not something to be ashamed of. They are a map of the pain my body has endured, and most importantly a reminder of my survival. They do not affect my capacity as an actor, and I’m proud to be a person who has visible scars in this industry.” She also thanked hospital staff, family, friends, and well-wishers for their constant support.

I’m sure I will talk more about my experiences in the future but today I am simply happy to feel, for the first time in a very long time, finally free, she said.

What is this rare bacterial infection all about?

The rapidly progressive infection, also called a flesh-eating disease, involves skin and subcutaneous tissues of any part of the body and may start with a “simple cut or injury and can be aggravated by associated co-morbidities like diabetes and weak immune system”, Dr Nitin Sardana, senior consultant, minimal access and general surgery, Fortis Escorts hospital, Faridabad, explained.

“Usually the infection is so severe that it may spread rapidly and can be fatal if not detected and treated in time,” he told indianexpress.com.

How does it spread?

The “life-threatening bacterial soft tissue infection” spreads along soft tissue planes rapidly, said Dr Udit Kapoor, senior consultant, Asian Hospital, Faridabad.

Symptoms

Dr Kapoor noted, “Clinically, patient presents with early symptoms like localised abscess/cellulitis, minimal swelling, with or without history of trauma. Late findings may include severe pain, high grade fever, chills and rigour and tachycardia (or septic shock).”

A weak immune system can also spread the condition. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) A weak immune system can also spread the condition. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Treatment

Dr Sardana noted that treatment usually warrants hospital admission, intravenous broad spectrum antibiotics, and surgical debridement of infected tissue. Dr Kapoor said, “Amputation of the limb is done in life-threatening conditions. It has poor prognosis with the life-threatening mortality rate of approximately 35 per cent.”

Prevention

Prevention is by seeking urgent medical attention in case of of any sign of spreading infection like discoloration along with swelling of adjacent skin around a boil or wound, fever, and pain, Dr Sardana advised. “It’s better to consult a general surgeon or a specialist to prevent the disease from spreading as early intervention can halt progression of disease,” he said.

