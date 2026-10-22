Nargis Fakhri details her wellness routine as a ‘woman in 2026’

Actor Nargis Fakhri, 46, made one of the most amusing yet honest admissions about women’s health and fitness in 2026. “You are a woman in 2026,” she shared, along with a few glimpses of her wellness routine.

*I need more protein

*I need to lower my cortisol with meditation

*I need more morning sunlight

*I need to hit 10K steps

*I need more water

*I need more sleep

*I need to fix my gut

*I need more fibre

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.