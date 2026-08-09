Nargis Fakhri’s ‘one glass at a time’ wellness ritual: ‘Easy way to get more greens’

Nargis Fakhri is making health her number one focus this year, and on this wellness journey, a tall glass of fresh vegetable juice is helping her start the morning right. Taking to Instagram, the Rockstar actor shared the quick recipe for her go-to green juice, and we’re taking notes.

“POV: You’re making your body a priority, one glass at a time. 💚🥬🥒Here’s the veggie juice I made today—loaded with fresh, nourishing ingredients to help me feel energized and refreshed. It’s an easy way to get more greens into my day, and I genuinely enjoy it,” she mentioned in the caption of her Instagram post.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, says fresh vegetable juice can be a healthy addition to the daily diet as it provides vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and plant compounds that support immunity, skin health, hydration, digestion, heart health, and overall well-being.

“Vegetables such as cucumber, celery, spinach, coriander, mint, beetroot, carrot, and bottle gourd, that she used in the video, are rich in nutrients that help reduce inflammation and improve body functions when consumed as part of a balanced diet,” she tells indianexpres.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nargis Fkhri (@nargisfakhri)

However, her only word of caution is that you should should not replace whole vegetables with juice. Why? Because the juicing process removes most of the fibre, which is essential for gut health, blood sugar control, healthy digestion, and long-lasting fullness.

According to her, freshly prepared juice without added sugar or excess salt is the healthiest choice, but it should be viewed as a nutritional supplement to a balanced diet rather than a miracle drink or detox solution.

What to note

Before making vegetable juice a daily habit, Raj warns that not every vegetable or every quantity is suitable for everyone. “Some vegetables, such as beetroot, are high in oxalates and may increase the risk of kidney stones in people who are already prone to them, while leafy greens contain vitamin K, which may interfere with blood-thinning medications if consumed inconsistently,” she informs.

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According to her, juicing also removes fibre, so natural sugars are absorbed more quickly, especially if fruits are added, making portion control important for people with diabetes. “Vegetables should always be washed thoroughly before juicing to reduce the risk of food-borne infections, and adding excess sugar, salt, or packaged flavourings should be avoided,” she says.

Who should be careful?

Although vegetable juice is generally safe for healthy adults, Raj says that certain groups should consume it with extra care and seek medical advice if needed.

“People with chronic kidney disease, diabetes, kidney stones, digestive disorders, or those taking blood-thinning medicines should choose ingredients carefully because some vegetables are high in potassium, oxalates, or vitamin K,” she mentions.

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The list also includes pregnant women, older adults, and people with weakened immunity, who should “ensure the juice is freshly prepared under hygienic conditions to reduce infection risk”.

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For most healthy individuals, moderate consumption of fresh vegetable juice alongside whole vegetables, adequate protein, healthy fats, and regular physical activity is the safest and most beneficial approach.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.