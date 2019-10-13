Narendra Modi was carrying an acupressure roller while plogging: What is it?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday uploaded a three-minute video where he was seen walking bare feet and collecting waste at a beach in Mamallapuram, the venue of the informal talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The video garnered several views even as some people were curious about a stick-like object PM Modi was holding while he was plogging on the beach.

As a follow up to that, PM Modi on Sunday tweeted that the object was an acupressure roller. “It is an acupressure roller that I often use. I have found it to be very helpful,” PM Modi tweeted.

Since yesterday, many of you have been asking – what is it that I was carrying in my hands when I went plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram. It is an acupressure roller that I often use. I have found it to be very helpful. pic.twitter.com/NdL3rR7Bna — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2019 Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff. Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy. pic.twitter.com/qBHLTxtM9y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2019

Acupressure is a kind of touch therapy. It uses the same concept as acupuncture, which is targets the pressure points. But acupressure treatment is used through fingers. It helps in relieving pain, increases blood circulation among other benefits.

Other than fingers, there are different tools that are used for acupressure. There are acupressure wristbands and bracelets available that are accompanied by a button. According to a report in Dosha Mat, it helps with nausea and motion sickness. There are also hand rollers and foot rollers that are known to provide instant relief.