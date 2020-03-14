Naomi Campbell is taking these precautions while travelling during the coronavirus scare

Naomi Campbell is taking required precautions to protect herself from coronavirus. (Source: AP, naomi/Instagram) Naomi Campbell is taking required precautions to protect herself from coronavirus. (Source: AP, naomi/Instagram)

At a time when several people are being quarantined due to the coronavirus outbreak, supermodel and actress Naomi Campbell believes one cannot live in fear even if the scare is real.

Campbell recently documented her plane travel in a YouTube video to show the kind of precautions she is taking to avoid getting infected. “I’m not going to lie to you and say I’m not nervous to take this flight…Coronavirus is real, it is serious…something a friend said to me is we cannot live in fear and it’s so true,” she said in the video before flying home to New York from Los Angeles.

Before stepping out, the 49-year-old star is seen putting on a hazmat or coverall suit with a brown cape over it, a pair of protective glasses, a face mask and pink latex gloves. The suit, as the name suggests, not only protects the full body but also comes with a respirator-fit hood with elastic around the face opening, covering the neck and chin, along with a pair of skid-resistent boots.”This is how I feel comfortable travelling…I am definitely going to keep travelling to a minimum,” she added.

Campbell also revealed in the video that she had been doing an airplane seat-cleaning ritual for the past 17 years. “Clean anything that you could possibly touch. This is what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health and it makes me feel better,” she advised. Before getting out of her car, she is seen taking vitamin C supplements as well that boost immunity.

Experts strongly recommend frequent washing or sanitising of hands to prevent transmission of germs. One should follow the 20-second handwashing procedure–cleaning the front and back of the hand, between fingers and under nails–with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitiser. Doctors have also advised against close physical contact like shaking hands or hugging or kissing, especially with a person who may be infected, to reduce the risk of falling sick.

