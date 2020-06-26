‘Nani ke nuskhe’ to cure cold and flu: Follow this healthy diet plan

Try home remedies to alleviate symptoms of cough and cold. (Source: getty images) Try home remedies to alleviate symptoms of cough and cold. (Source: getty images)

It is the season of cold and flu. But when it comes to keeping these illnesses at bay or getting a cure, your diet plays an important role. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared “nani ke nushkhe” or some home remedies you can rely on to alleviate cough, cold and flu.

“Local ingredients, seasonal produce, spices and ghee have been the backbone of our food traditions, especially when one is under the weather or recovering from a flu,” Diwekar wrote on Instagram.

Here’s what she suggested:

* Ghee, dry ginger powder, turmeric and jaggery mixed in small amounts and rolled into small balls. This is the first thing you should eat in the morning and the last thing before bedtime. Studies have shown that curcumin in turmeric has anti-microbial properties, and reduces symptoms of cold and flu. Jaggery, on the other hand, boosts immunity and helps control body temperature while ginger has several medicinal properties and is known to soothe cough and ward off feelings of nausea which may accompany cold or flu.

* For breakfast, have ragi porridge or dosa. Ragi is high in dietary fibre and antioxidants. It is a rich source of iron and calcium.

* Mix cashew and jaggery and have it as a mid-morning snack. Cashew is rich in minerals and Vitamin C and helps boost immunity. It has no cholesterol and keeps the mind calm.

* For lunch, have moong dal and rice with ghee every day.

* For evening snack, have jaggery, poha and milk. You can also have egg with bread toast. Poha is known to be a good probiotic. Probiotics are helpful in preventing upper respiratory tract infections although evidence is inconsistent, according to a study in Canadian Medical Association Journal.

* Dal khichdi or fish and rice for dinner. You can also try kulith or horsegram pithla with rice and ghee.

Besides, Diwekar also suggested making tea with ginger, lemon, lemon grass and honey or having an equivalent of Kashmiri kahwa with kesar, ginger and almonds, anytime during the day.

