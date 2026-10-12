Nana Patekar’s autopsy confirms heart attack; doctor explains how a blood clot can turn fatal

The autopsy report of Nana Patekar has confirmed that he died of a heart attack on October 8 at his Goa home. According to PTI, a senior doctor at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) said that the Welcome actor suffered a heart attack caused by a blood clot blocking the left main coronary artery, which supplies blood to a large part of the heart. “The postmortem report cites the cause of death as acute myocardial infarction due to left main coronary artery thrombosis secondary to atherosclerotic occlusive coronary artery disease, a natural cause of death,” the report noted.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Parin Sangoi, consultant interventional cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, described that the left main coronary artery supplies blood to a large portion of the heart muscle, making it one of the most critical arteries. “If it becomes severely narrowed or suddenly blocked by a blood clot, the blood supply to a substantial area of the heart can be cut off within minutes. This can trigger a massive heart attack, dangerous changes in heart rhythm and even sudden cardiac arrest,” Dr Sangoi told indianexpress.com.

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Can artery blockages develop silently, and how quickly can they progress?

What makes such events particularly concerning is that they may occur without much warning. “A person can appear relatively healthy and still have underlying coronary artery disease. However, the exact risk in an individual depends on their medical history and the extent of the disease.”

Coronary artery disease can develop gradually over several years without noticeable symptoms. Some people may experience discomfort or breathlessness only during physical activity, while others may remain unaware of the condition. “However, a previously stable plaque can rupture and trigger a blood clot, leading to a heart attack within minutes. The progression varies from person to person, depending on plaque characteristics, existing blockages and underlying health conditions. Therefore, the absence of symptoms does not necessarily mean that the coronary arteries are healthy,” said Dr Sangoi.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

What warning signs should people watch out for?

Chest discomfort is the classic warning sign, but a heart attack does not always begin with dramatic pain. “Some people experience pressure, tightness, heaviness or a burning sensation in the chest. The discomfort may spread to the arms, back, neck, jaw or upper abdomen,” said Dr Sangoi.

Breathlessness, cold sweating, nausea, dizziness and unusual fatigue can also signal a cardiac emergency. “Symptoms may be mild, intermittent or mistaken for acidity, particularly in older adults, people with diabetes and women. Any new, unexplained or persistent symptoms warrant urgent medical attention. Do not wait for severe pain before seeking help,” Dr Sangoi noted.

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What are the risk factors?

Coronary artery disease usually develops over years as cholesterol, inflammatory cells and other substances accumulate in artery walls, forming plaques. “This process, called atherosclerosis, can gradually narrow the arteries. If a plaque ruptures, a blood clot may form suddenly and obstruct blood flow,” said Dr Sangoi.

Age and family history influence risk, but smoking, high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, physical inactivity and unhealthy dietary habits can increase it. “Not every heart attack is preventable, but regular health checks, appropriate medication, exercise, a balanced diet and avoiding tobacco can significantly reduce risk,” asserted Dr Sangoi.

Preventive assessments can help identify cardiovascular risk factors before a heart attack occurs. “Blood pressure measurements, cholesterol and blood sugar tests, along with an assessment of family history, smoking and lifestyle habits, are important starting points. Depending on an individual’s risk profile and symptoms, a doctor may recommend additional tests such as an ECG, stress test or coronary CT angiography. However, no single test can predict every heart attack, and a normal ECG does not rule out coronary artery disease. Further testing should be guided by a doctor rather than performed routinely in every asymptomatic person,” said Dr Sangoi.

What should someone do if a heart attack is suspected?

Treat it as an emergency. “Call 112 in India or your local ambulance service immediately; do not drive yourself or wait for symptoms to subside. Keep the person resting and follow the emergency operator’s instructions.”

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If the person becomes unresponsive and is not breathing normally, “begin hands-only CPR by pushing hard and fast in the centre of the chest, at 100–120 compressions per minute. Use an automated external defibrillator (AED), if available, and follow its instructions. Do not give food or drink or delay hospital care while trying home remedies. In a heart attack, every minute matters. Early treatment can restore blood flow and limit permanent damage to the heart muscle.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.